82 percent of Americans view Russia as a 'threat'

President-elect Donald Trump may think being well-liked by Russian President Vladimir Putin is "an asset, not a liability," but the majority of Americans are very leery about Russia. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday revealed that 82 percent of Americans think Russia is a "threat" to the U.S. In fact, Americans were "more likely to label Russia a threat than they were Iran, Syria, China, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, or Yemen," Reuters reported. The only country Americans were more concerned about was North Korea, which 86 percent of Americans called a threat.
Anxieties about Russia extended beyond party lines. While Democrats were slightly more concerned, with 84 percent labeling Russia a "threat," 82 percent of Republicans raised concerns about the country. On the whole, it's a noticeable jump from when the question was last asked in March 2015, and 76 percent of Americans called Russia a threat.
Trump has largely brushed off concerns about Russia, refusing to embrace the U.S. intelligence community's reports blaming Russia for cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election and speaking favorably of Putin.
The poll was conducted online Jan. 9-12 among 1,169 Americans across all 50 states. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
Rungu's Electric Juggernaut ($3,299) is not really a bicycle — or even a tricycle, for that matter. It's an ATV. Designed for gliding over sand and snow, this 90-pound e-trike may be the ultimate winter toy. It's got three massive 4.8-inch-wide tires and a 2,100-watt pedal-assist motor, which will help you cruise along at nearly 30 mph, keeping abreast of drivers as they stare in disbelief. Charging up steep hills feels "like redlining a monster truck," says Stephen Krcmar at Outside magazine, and the disc brakes and two fatties up front make crashing next to impossible. "Ridiculous? Yes. Ridiculously entertaining? Hell yes."
It wasn't so long ago that loads of Americans were taking massive short-term loans from banks or private lenders, purchasing a mediocre home at a discounted price, fixing it up a bit, and selling it again at a higher price, all over the course of a few short months. The trend marked the buildup to the 2008 financial crisis, "a potent symbol of the real-estate market's excess," as The Wall Street Journal puts it.
Well, thanks to "skyrocketing home prices, venture-backed startups, and Wall Street cash," the home flippers are back. The number of investors who flipped a house during the first nine months of 2016 reached the highest level since 2007. Big banks like Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs have begun offering credit lines — anywhere from $5 million to $150 million — to companies that give out loans to these high-risk investors. The market was expected to reach some $48 billion as of December 2016, The Journal reports.
The boom has been buoyed not only by high post-election housing prices but also low housing supply and low interest rates, all of which benefit the flipping business. House flippers made an average profit of about $61,000 on each sale in 2016, up from about $19,000 at the bottom of the real estate market in 2009.
Read more about the house-flipping trend at The Journal. Kelly Gonsalves
On Friday afternoon, the House approved a budget measure that paves the way for repealing ObamaCare. The measure was passed 227-198, just a day after the Senate voted 51-48 in favor of the same resolution. Nine House Republicans voted against the measure; on the Senate side, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was the sole Republican to vote no.
Republicans can now repeal ObamaCare using a procedural tool known as "budget reconciliation," which would shield the vote from Senate filibusters and allow repeal to pass with a simple 51-vote majority. The resolution passed Friday indicated Republicans have a Jan. 27 deadline for drafting repeal legislation, though House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has said Republicans do not yet have a hard deadline in place. Becca Stanek
Eight hours after Kamiyah Mobley was born in 1998, she was kidnapped out of her mother's hospital room in Jacksonville, Florida, by a woman pretending to be a nurse. Eighteen years later, Mobley has been found alive and well in Walterboro, South Carolina, by investigators after she had "an inclination beginning a couple of months ago that she may have been involved in [the kidnapping] in some way," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday.
The police would not expand on what the inclination was, and they also used tips to find her. A DNA analysis confirmed Mobley was indeed the kidnapped child, the New York Daily News reports.
Mobley's kidnapper reportedly raised Mobley as her own child, and has been arrested and charged. Mobley's "new name" will not be released by the police.
JUST IN: Baby stolen from mother's Florida hospital room in 1998 found alive, living in South Carolina https://t.co/Hhq1EwR2sX pic.twitter.com/IP2434rSmz
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 13, 2017
It is up to Mobley if she wants to rejoin her birth family: "She's 18, an adult, and clearly a victim in this case," Williams said. "A case like we have not seen in this country for a long time." She is in good health, but "overwhelmed," the Daily News reports. Jeva Lange
Actor and comedian Steve Harvey announced Friday he will be teaming with retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson to work on an inner city initiative under President-elect Donald Trump, Reuters reports. Carson is Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a contentious choice due to his lack of relevant experience. Harvey hosts Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and hosted the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, in which he famously announced the wrong winner.
"I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy who is going to be the 45th president," Steve Harvey said pic.twitter.com/d1NxXYHvoI
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 13, 2017
"It's not my jump into politics, I ain't going to pass a background check," Harvey told the press after meeting with Trump in Manhattan on Friday. "It's just me following orders from my friend, President Obama, who said, 'Steve,' as he told everyone, 'get out from behind your computers, stop tweeting and texting. Get out there and sit down and talk.' I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy who is going to be the 45th president." Jeva Lange
A confidential intelligence briefing in the House on Friday left Democrats furious about FBI Director James Comey's role heading the agency, The Hill reports. "I was nonjudgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him," Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) said. "Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing — my confidence has been shook."
The intelligence discussed in the briefing specifically concerned Russian interference in the presidential election last year. "I'm extremely concerned — extremely," said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). "I'll just — I'm very angry," agreed Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.). Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) also fumed to The Hill: "I want to [have faith in Comey]. I have concerns. Stay tuned."
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was more measured, saying, "Let's find out how [Comey and the FBI] thought it was a good idea to make the judgments they did, and understanding — weighing full well — that the Russians were actively engaged in disrupting our election." Republicans did not have the same reaction: "The FBI director is a good man who was placed in a very difficult position," defended Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.).
The House meeting comes on the heels of the Justice Department inspector general office's announcement Thursday that it is opening an investigation into Comey's decision to inform Congress that the FBI was looking at newly found emails related to Clinton's private server. The emails quickly proved irrelevant, but Clinton has said the move, which renewed scrutiny of her email practices days before the election, was a key factor in her narrow loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be the first Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) skips in his nearly 30 years in Congress. And it's not because Lewis has prior obligations — it's because he doesn't see "this president-elect as a legitimate president."
In an interview for Meet the Press, Lewis said Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election completely undermined the legitimacy of Trump's win in his eyes. "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected," Lewis said. "And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."
He said that while he believes "in forgiveness" and in "trying to work with people," he's having a hard time looking past his belief that "there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others to help him get him elected." "That's not right. That's not fair," Lewis said. "That's not the open democratic process."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek