Theresa May will finally detail her Brexit plan Tuesday

British Prime Minister Theresa May will detail her plan for Brexit, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, in a major speech Tuesday, urging her country to "unite to make a success and build a truly global Britain." Her government has been under fire for delaying its debut of a specific Brexit process, with critics accusing May of "muddled thinking."

"The overwhelming majority of people — however they voted — say we need to get on and make Brexit happen," May says in an advance excerpt of her remarks. "Business isn't calling to reverse the result, but planning to make a success of it. And the House of Commons has voted overwhelmingly for us to get on with it too. So the country is coming together."

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, the British analog to the U.S. treasury secretary, said the U.K. will "do whatever we have to do" to stay economically competitive following Brexit. "If we have no access to the European market, if we are closed off ... we could suffer from economic damage at least in the short-term," he said. "In this case, we could be forced to change our economic model." The Week Staff