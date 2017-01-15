Rand Paul debuts his ObamaCare replacement plan

Ren. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Saturday evening he would unveil his proposal for replacing ObamaCare the next morning, tweeting out a photo of the first page of his bill, captioned, "Coming this week: THE Obamacare replacement bill. Done drafting the bill & will be discussing on CNN Sunday AM and all week next week!" Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, Paul sketched the rough outlines of his plan.

"Replacement should be the same day," Paul said, reiterating his critique of fellow congressional Republicans' "repeal and delay" idea. "Our goal is to insure the most amount of people, give access to the most amount of people at the least amount of cost." Paul praised the good intentions of the designers of the Affordable Care Act but said it includes too many mandates and has "broken the insurance model" in the individual market. Among other changes, his plan would remove some insurance coverage mandates that drive up premium costs to "legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance."