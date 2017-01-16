China sternly warns Trump that Taiwan policy is 'non-negotiable'

China reiterated on Sunday that the existing American policy regarding Taiwan is non-negotiable, despite President-elect Donald Trump's continued suggestions to the contrary. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Friday, Trump said "everything is under negotiation including 'One China,'" the U.S. policy which recognizes Taiwan as part of China, not an independent nation. Trump has previously suggested that the decades-old policy could be used to pressure China into making better trade deals with the U.S.

On Sunday, Ministry spokesman Lu Kang insisted that the "one China" policy is "non-negotiable," and on Monday, China's state-run media echoed that message, with force. In an editorial, The Global Times said Trump "speaks like a rookie," while a China Daily editorial warned that soon, "Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves."

Reince Priebus, Trump's incoming chief of staff, said on ABC's This Week, "there are no plans to change the one-China policy," but said the policy could be on the table "if China doesn't also come to the table and work with us on trade, work with us on the South China Sea and what's happening there." Back in December, Trump angered Beijing when he accepted a congratulatory call from the Taiwanese president. In response, he said he doesn't want China "dictating" to him. "Why should some other nation be able to say I can't take a call?" he asked. Jessica Hullinger