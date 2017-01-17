Donald Trump's inauguration poem hails 'Melania the fair,' 'the handsome Trump clan'

President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural poem has been published, and boy is it something. Titled "Pibroch of the Domhnall," the piece is inspired by Trump's Scottish ancestry ("Domhnall," the Scottish form of the name Donald, is pronounced like "TONE-all," the author notes) and was written by Joseph Charles MacKenzie, who is apparently an actual poet.
You would be forgiven to mistake him for a satirist, though. Here is an actual stanza from the poem:
But for all his great wisdom, the braw gallant man
Is matched by his children, the handsome Trump clan,
And the flower of Europe, Melania the fair,
Adds a luster and grace with her long flowing hair.
May they flourish and prosper to form a great crowd
Around the good Domhnall, the best of MacLeod! [Classical Poets]
MacKenzie adds in his notes that "the refrains at the end of each stanza are to be recited by the Inaugural crowd," like some sort of medieval "long live the king!" "MacLeod" is a reference to Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod. And while a Scottish lyric poem might seem strange to inaugurate an American president, Trump declared in 2008, after visiting the cottage where his mother grew up, that "I feel Scottish."
The poem also blasts President Obama as a "tyrant" that Trump has come down from his "tower" to defeat:
Come out for the Domhnall, ye brave men and proud,
The scion of Torquil and best of MacLeod!
With purpose and strength he came down from his tower
To snatch from a tyrant his ill-gotten power.
Now the cry has gone up with a cheer from the crowd:
"Come out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!" [Classical Poets]
To read the poem, or print the text for a dramatic reading, go here. Jeva Lange
Despite the fact that Donald Trump's Secretary of the Interior nominee is expected to glide through the confirmation process in the Senate relatively unscathed, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) did not hold back on grilling Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) on Tuesday.
To begin, Sanders pressed Zinke on the issue of climate change; Zinke has historically wobbled on the topic, having both signed onto a letter asking President Obama for climate change legislation but also having claimed climate change is manmade. To Sanders he stated that "the climate is changing" and "man is an influence," and distanced himself from Trump by adding firmly, "I don't believe it's a hoax."
Glad to see @RepRyanZinke is prepared and ready to address climate change in our national parks. #ZinkeHearing pic.twitter.com/xNn7XATbKa
— National Parks News (@NPCA) January 17, 2017
But the extent to which man is effecting climate change is up for debate, Zinke added, pleading a lack of expertise because "I'm not a climate scientist."
Sanders wasn't having it. While he admitted there might be debate in the committee room, "there's not a debate among scientists," Sanders said. Jeva Lange
As America ushers in a new president this week, it is also ushering in a new era … of children's literature:
Children's books pic.twitter.com/gADbT3qxlp
— Aaron Bady (@zunguzungu) January 16, 2017
Let's take a closer look at that page for Donald Trump in U.S. Presidents: The Oval Office All-Stars:
When I was nominated, the Republican establishment went nuts. They thought the megawatt Trump name — though it glistens from casinos, luxury towers, and golf courses worldwide — would spell lights out on an election ballot. Bad call, wimps! I'm the Deal Maker Supreme, and my election was my big, big deal with history and the American people. I said what I thought and they liked it. The Donald became The President.
Now I'm in the Oval Office, working my comeback magic on the American economy. In the 1990s, my net worth took a major hit. For a while, I had to sell assets (my yacht!), live on a budget, and negotiate with creditors. But thanks to my signature swagger, I got mega rich again in just a few years! American debt, prepare to go bye bye! [U.S. Presidents: The Oval Office All-Stars]
The page for the 45th president additionally boasts fun facts such as Trump being "the only president to appear on WrestleMania" and "the only president to have been married three times."
Have fun explaining that to your fourth grader. Jeva Lange
The Obamas to Washington: Bye!
The soon-to-be former first family plans to jet to Palm Springs, California, after vacating the White House following Trump's inauguration Friday. The Obamas picked Palm Springs because they wanted to go somewhere warmer than D.C., White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Tuesday at his final press briefing.
It was a nice thought, anyway. Jeva Lange
Weather in Palm Springs vs DC for Friday: pic.twitter.com/1CmsYpQkP6
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 17, 2017
Gov. Paul LePage reminds John Lewis of what Republicans have done for civil rights: 'A simple thank you would suffice'
Before he said he does not see President-elect Donald Trump as a "legitimate president," Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) should've taken a "look at history" and all Republican presidents have done for civil rights — at least, that's the opinion of Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R). "It was Abraham Lincoln that freed the slaves. It was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant that fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple 'thank you' would suffice," LePage said during an interview Tuesday on WVOM Maine radio's George Hale and Ric Tyler Show, while discussing Lewis' comment that he believes Russian interference undermined the legitimacy of Trump's presidency.
The Portland Press Herald pointed out that LePage's claims about 19th-century Republican presidents' contributions to civil rights simply aren't accurate: While Grant did oversee the Republican Party's efforts to end slavery and protect African Americans' rights, Hayes "oversaw the end of the Reconstruction era, giving rise to the enactment of Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation," the Portland Press Herald reported.
Lewis spokeswoman Brenda Jones said LePage's "mean-spirited comments" were not something Lewis "feels the need to defend himself against." "The facts of history refute that statement," Jones said. A spokesman for LePage did not immediately respond to the Portland Press Herald's request for clarification.
Catch LePage's remarks below. Becca Stanek
Actress Betty White turns 95 on Tuesday, which is pretty old. Here's an idea of what that looks like as charted by Atlantic hurricanes:
Tracks of all 555 Atlantic hurricanes since #bettywhite was born on 1/17/1922. pic.twitter.com/XmbwIjN0As
— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) January 17, 2017
But despite being just five years away from the big one-zero-zero, White is still hipper than many (let's face it — most) young people. Unlike Paul Ryan (a measly 46), for example, she knows how to properly dab:
From Golden Girls to Saturday Night Live to the Super Bowl, celebrate White's birthday with seven of her best on-screen moments below. Jeva Lange
Here's a perhaps little known fact: It's actually illegal to idle your car in certain states, even if it's parked on your own property.
A Michigan man was given a ticket for warming up his car by leaving it running in his driveway, a local Fox affiliate reports. "I thought it was some kind of a joke," said Taylor Trupiano of the $128 fine. "Every person warms up their car. We live in Michigan." But the local police chief said the practice drives up crime rates: "We have five to 10 cars stolen this way every winter."
The laws about idling cars vary from state to state, and some particularly cold states even make exceptions if the temperature drops below a certain number. In Michigan, you're allowed to use a remote starter, because the key isn't in the car. If your key is in the car and it's running, it's a state and local violation, because somebody could steal the car. [Good Housekeeping]
"This is purely a public safety issue," the chief said.
Lesson learned: Don't heat and run, folks.
Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's commerce secretary nominee, has had a hand in sending an estimated 2,700 jobs overseas since 2004, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing previously unreported Labor Department data. When the billionaire was working as an investor, buying struggling companies and pulling them back from the brink of failure, some of the textile, auto-parts, and finance businesses he controlled resorted to shipping production abroad.
In the grand scheme of things, those 2,700 jobs "amount to a small fraction of the U.S. economy, which sees employment fluctuate by the tens of thousands of jobs each month," Reuters reported. Ross' supporters also pointed out he's saved thousands of jobs. Still, the numbers show a different side to Ross' story. "He is not the man to be protecting American workers when he's shipping this stuff overseas himself," Don Coy, who used to work at a company Ross created before the automotive parts manufacturer closed its factory in Ohio and moved production to Mexico, told Reuters.
Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly threatened to impose a "big border tax" on automakers that decide to manufacture in Mexico instead of in the U.S. When asked for comment on Ross' record, a Trump spokesman told Reuters that Ross' decisions to move jobs overseas were "driven by the need to put operations near customers and keep U.S. plants competitive, echoing arguments made by other auto industry executives who face pressure from Trump."
Ross did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. His Senate confirmation hearing is slated for Wednesday. For more on the story, head over to Reuters. Becca Stanek