Bernie Sanders grills Ryan Zinke on climate change

Despite the fact that Donald Trump's Secretary of the Interior nominee is expected to glide through the confirmation process in the Senate relatively unscathed, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) did not hold back on grilling Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) on Tuesday.

To begin, Sanders pressed Zinke on the issue of climate change; Zinke has historically wobbled on the topic, having both signed onto a letter asking President Obama for climate change legislation but also having claimed climate change is manmade. To Sanders he stated that "the climate is changing" and "man is an influence," and distanced himself from Trump by adding firmly, "I don't believe it's a hoax."

Glad to see @RepRyanZinke is prepared and ready to address climate change in our national parks. #ZinkeHearing pic.twitter.com/xNn7XATbKa — National Parks News (@NPCA) January 17, 2017

But the extent to which man is effecting climate change is up for debate, Zinke added, pleading a lack of expertise because "I'm not a climate scientist."

Sanders wasn't having it. While he admitted there might be debate in the committee room, "there's not a debate among scientists," Sanders said. Jeva Lange