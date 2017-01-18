Donald Trump quietly met with a judge on his SCOTUS short list

President-elect Donald Trump quietly met with Alabama-based Judge William Pryor on Saturday, people familiar with the unannounced meeting told The Associated Press. The move comes likely just a handful of days before Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee.
Trump has already expressed that Pryor, 54, as well as Judge Diane Sykes, are his favorites for the position. Pryor serves on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was the attorney general in Alabama between 1997 and 2004, following in Sen. Jeff Sessions' footsteps. Sessions is Trump's choice for attorney general, and has praised Pryor as someone who "personally does not believe in abortion. He does not believe it is right. He believes it is wrong."
Pryor has slammed Roe V. Wade as the "worst abomination in the history of constitutional law," but his addition to the court would need the support of another Trump Supreme Court pick before abortion rights could be greatly restructured.
If selected, Pryor would fill a vacancy on the court left by Justice Antonin Scalia after his death last year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to give President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, a hearing; Garland's nomination recently expired after 293 days. Jeva Lange
President Obama will hold his final news conference on Wednesday, two days before he leaves office, the White House said. Obama is wrapping up his eight-year presidency with his approval rating at 60 percent, according to a new CNN/ORC poll. That is his highest mark since 2009, putting him near the top in the list of outgoing presidents. He's outranked only by Bill Clinton, who had a 66 percent approval rating in January 2001, and Ronald Reagan, who left office in January 1989 with a 64 percent rating. Harold Maass
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health and human services secretary, Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), will face a gauntlet of unfriendly Democrats on Wednesday during his senate confirmation hearing.
It will be the first of two hearings for Price, a six-term Republican who formerly served as the chair on the House Budget committee and once worked as an orthopedic surgeon. Price will face particular scrutiny from Democrats as he has long been an opponent of the Affordable Care Act and has proposed reworking the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Democrats could hit Price over his splits with Trump on privatizing Medicare, the cost of replacing ObamaCare, and Price's stock holdings related to health companies like Aetna and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, CNBC reports. Jeva Lange
Donald Trump recaps Rex Tillerson's career for foreign diplomats: 'He goes into a country, takes the oil'
On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump flew down to Washington, D.C., to attend his first Inauguration Week event in the nation's capital, a black-tie dinner to honor his longtime friend and inauguration committee chairman, Tom Barrack. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence both addressed the roughly 150 foreign diplomats and ambassadors, wealthy donors, and future members of his staff and Cabinet, with Pence assuring the diplomats that while Trump "will be a president who puts America first," his teams shares "a commitment to engage with all of the world."
Trump agreed, saying, "We have great respect for your countries," then lauded his own choice of Pence as running mate, even though he "had a couple of beauties I could have picked" instead. He went on to say he's proud of his Cabinet picks, asserting, "We have put together a team, I think the likes of which has never been assembled." And because he was speaking to diplomats, he singled out his pick for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson. The confirmation process has been "tougher than he thought," Trump said. "He's led this charmed life. He goes into a country, takes the oil, goes into another country. It's tough dealing with these politicians, right?" The crowd laughed.
Some of Trump's other claims were slightly dubious, like his assertion that "they’ve just announced we're going to have record crowds coming" to his inauguration, including "the Bikers for Trump." "Boy, they had a scene today — I don't know if I'd want to ride one of those, but they do like me," Trump said. "They had a scene today where they had helicopters flying over a highway someplace in this country, and they had thousands of those guys coming into town."
Trump had made a similar claim on Twitter earlier Tuesday, and while the Bikers for Trump group has applied for a permit for 5,000 bikers to gather at a Washington park on Inauguration Day, the permit has not been issued yet, according to the National Parks Service. Also, those images and video of the bikers streaming into town shared on social media appear to be at least several months old and from elsewhere in the country.
President-elect Donald Trump has not even been sworn into office yet, but he already has an optimistic campaign slogan for his 2020 re-election. The reveal came mid-interview with The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty:
Halfway through his interview with The Washington Post, Trump shared a bit of news: He already has decided on his slogan for a reelection bid in 2020.
"Are you ready?" he said. "'Keep America Great,' exclamation point."
"Get me my lawyer!" the president-elect shouted.
Two minutes later, one arrived.
"Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: 'Keep America Great,' with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. 'Keep America Great,'" Trump said.
"Got it," the lawyer replied. [The Washington Post]
Perhaps unbeknownst to Trump, "Keep America Great" has already been used by an anti-Trump super PAC as a counter against his 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." And there is one other thing to consider before a full embrace of keeping America great — drop the exclamation point. You don't want someone to accuse you of being too low-energy for it. Jeva Lange
Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, is in the hospital in Houston after experiencing "shortness of breath," his office said early Wednesday, adding that the 41st president is "being monitored as a precaution and is resting comfortably." His chief of staff, Jean Becker, told the Houston Chronicle earlier that Bush would likely be released from Houston Methodist Hospital in a few days, adding, "He's fine and he's doing really well."
This isn't the first time Bush has been hospitalized for shortness of breath — he spent a week in the hospital in December 2014 with the same symptoms, and six months later fell and broke a bone in his neck at his summer home in Maine. Bush, president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's that compels him to use a wheelchair or motorized scooter to get around, but his maladies did not stop him from jumping out of an airplane on his 90th birthday in June 2014 or taking a group of wounded vets fishing over the summer. Peter Weber
Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, but he told The Times of London that he considers his first day in office to be Monday. "So Trump's not going to start until Monday?" Stephen Colbert asked on Tuesday's Late Show. "He apparently thinks the presidents get Saturdays and Sundays off. Instead of 'Hail to the Chief' its going to be 'Everybody's Working for the Weekend.'"
Colbert turned to Trump's historically low approval numbers. "But hey, it's not a popularity contest — and neither was the election," he said. Trump's 40 percent favorability numbers compare unfavorably with President Obama's 79 percent right before his first inauguration, Colbert noted, "but then again, he was the first black president, and if America's known for anything, it's giving black men the benefit of the doubt." At least Russian President Vladimir Putin approves of Trump, and said so in a bizarre news conference when he bragged that Russian prostitutes are the best in the world and also that he can't imagine Trump hiring any on his visit to Moscow, as alleged in a leaked dossier. "Yeah, it's hard for him to imagine, but he doesn't have to," Colbert said. "I'm sure he's seen the tapes."
He ended by ruminating on the assertion by Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King that "God can triumph over Trump." "Ladies and gentlemen, I am a person of faith, and I agree: With God, all things are possible, and I'm sure God will take care of us in the next four years," Colbert said. "This is all on him at this point." "God," or The Late Show's cartoon version anyway, was having none of it. "So God, can you triumph over Trump?" Colbert asked his animated ceiling. "Look, don't you put this on me," "God" protested. "You elected that guy. I haven't voted since Ross Perot." "But you could certainly triumph over him if you have to, right?" Colbert asked. "I don't know," the ceiling deity replied. "Trump has so many Twitter followers, and Vladimir Putin's backing him. Vlad said if I mess with his boy Donald he'd poison my sushi." Things got even more surreal when "God" pulled out a gun. Watch below. Peter Weber
Last week, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, issued a thinly veiled threat to Walter Shaub, director of the independent Office of Government Ethics, sending Shaub a letter requesting a "transcribed interview with committee staff" on Shaub's public comments about President-elect Donald Trump's conflicts of interest. Chaffetz, in his letter, noted that he has jurisdiction over the OGE's funding and very existence. Shaub responded in a letter dated Monday and released to CNN on Tuesday night, saying that over the weekend Chaffetz had changed his request from "transcribed interview" to "private meeting," then making a counter-offer: a public meeting.
Chaffetz's chief of staff had declined Shaub's suggestion, the OGE director said, and Shaub asked him to reconsider. "Allowing the public to attend our meeting — or, at the very least, to view it through live broadcast or the attendance of the news media — would ensure transparency and educate the public about how OGE guards the executive branch against conflicts of interest." Since Trump was elected, Shaub added, "our office has received an unprecedented volume of telephone calls, emails, and letters from members of the public related to our executive branch ethics program."
Shaub told Chaffetz he would "attend a private meeting if you insist," and there's a good chance Chaffetz will insist. On Sunday's ABC This Week, the Utah Republican said he thinks Shaub's tweets to Trump praising him for divesting his business — which Trump will not do — were "unethical" and said he would subpoena the OGE director if he doesn't voluntarily appear for his interview. Trump's incoming White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, also blasted Shaub on This Week, warning, "The head of government ethics ought to be careful because that person is becoming extremely political." It is unclear what "standing" Shaub has "anymore in giving these opinions," Priebus said.
On ABC, Chaffetz referred to suggestions his committee investigate Trump's business ties — to Russia and elsewhere — as "fishing" expeditions three times, saying, "Until we see something that is actual wrongdoing, we're probably not going to go on a fishing trip to go see." He added: "We're just not going to do that. That's not what we do in this committee." Peter Weber