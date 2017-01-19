Fox News' Tucker Carlson tears into 'crackpot' Huffington Post writer for article claiming Clinton is the legitimate president

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview with the Huffington Post's Alex Mohajer on Wednesday night went totally off the rails, ending with Carlson screeching that Mohajer is a "Democratic political operative." Carlson had some questions for Mohajer about his recent article arguing that Hillary Clinton is actually the legitimate president — particularly about a portion that cited an article by the Executive Intelligence Review, a publication Carlson claimed is by Lyndon LaRouche, who he says is a conspiracy theorist. "Why didn't you just go with a Scientology pamphlet or Heaven's Gate? Do you really think that's a legitimate news source?" Carlson said.

Mohajer responded by bringing up Carlson's tenure as editor-in-chief at The Daily Caller. "I don't say you are a crappy journalist because of The Daily Caller," Mohajer said, pointing out that The Daily Caller repeatedly questioned President Obama's legitimacy.

Carlson declared Mohajer's point "stupid," and went on to express his disappointment in the Huffington Post for publishing Mohajer's "garbage." "The idea that people take a crackpot like you — who would throw something out there with no evidence — is distressing," Carlson said.

Watch the throw-down from start to finish below. Becca Stanek