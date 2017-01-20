Donald Trump will become the 45th U.S. president today

On Friday, Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States when he takes the oath of office and subsequently delivers his inaugural address at the West Front of the Capitol Building, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.
Trump's day begins much earlier, though, with a private family breakfast and prayer service, a coffee date with the Obamas, and his swearing-in ceremony, which starts at 11:30 a.m. ET.
There is some question as to what tone Trump will take when addressing the nation: Trump "showed in his Election Night remarks, when he promised to be a president for all Americans, that he is capable of striking more harmonious notes when the occasion demands it," Politico writes.
The event is expected to draw thousands of supporters to D.C., even as dozens of major protests across the country have already begun. Jeva Lange
On Friday, after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in, the Senate is expected to confirm his picks for defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, and homeland security secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly, plus maybe designated CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), but the other nominees will have to wait. Those won't be the only holes in the new Trump administration, however. Trump has named only 30 of his roughly 660 executive office appointees, according to the Partnership for Public Service, putting him far behind recent incoming presidents.
To keep the government running, the Trump transition team said Thursday it will keep on 50 essential national security and State Department officials appointed by Obama until their replacements are in place. Included in the list is Thomas A. Shannon Jr., who will be acting secretary of state.
There are a few big reasons Trump is so far behind in staffing his administration, The New York Times says, including his decision to remove New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) as his transition chief 10 weeks ago and disregarding the detailed plan Christie put in place to fill in top and midlevel positions. The other reason, The Times reports:
Since his election on Nov. 8, Mr. Trump has had little interest in the minutiae of his transition, saying it was "bad karma" to get too involved, according to a person who spoke with him at the time. At one point, he wanted to halt the planning altogether, out of superstition, the person said. [The New York Times]
"In 21 years of covering the State Department and in eight years of serving there, I've seen rocky transitions and experienced what feels like a hostile takeover," Strobe Talbott, president of the Brookings Institution and a former journalist and Bill Clinton administration official, tells The New York Times, "but I've never seen anything like this." Peter Weber
President-elect Donald Trump will shorten his official title to simply President Trump at noon on Friday, and the whole world is watching:
Not everyone went with a Trump cover, though:
Stateside, the two major New York City tabloids — famous for their clever wordplay — ran the same pun on their front pages, a rare occurrence. Jeva Lange
Even the sky seemed to be in on the show in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Donald Trump's Inauguration Day began with a spectacular sunrise that turned the sky over the Capitol brilliant shades of yellow, peach, and orange:
Not every president has been so lucky; President Ulysses S. Grant's second inauguration in 1873 had a wind chill of 30 degrees below zero, and when President Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated his second time in 1937, it rained almost two inches. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump doesn't only use his Android smartphone to tweet — he also makes and takes calls at all hours, even from unknown or "No Caller ID" numbers, according to reporters and associates. It has been an indispensable tool for business and campaigning, but it would be a national security nightmare for a president. So, on Thursday, The Associated Press reports, Trump "told a friend that he had given up his phone, as security agencies had urged him to do," and as President Obama had, reluctantly, eight years ago. "Trump doesn't email, but he uses his phone to tweet," AP adds, "something he's made clear he plans to continue in office."
Trump "traded in his Android phone for a secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service with a new number that few people possess," The New York Times reports, citing "people close to the transition." Trump's aides told the newspaper that even though the official rationale was security, they are relieved at his restricted phone access — or at least greater reliance on the White House switchboard. Obama was originally given a special BlackBerry that was largely disabled for security purposes. He recently switched to an iPhone that let him email a limited group of people and surf the web, AP says, though he did not use it to make calls and always coordinated with staff before sending out a tweet.
We don't have many details about Trump's new smartphone, and probably won't for security purposes, but Obama gave some hints while talking about his last upgrade on The Tonight Show in June. "Finally, this year, they said, 'Good news Mr. President, we're going to give you a smartphone instead of a BlackBerry,'" Obama told Jimmy Fallon. "I'm excited, I get the thing, and they're like, 'Well, Mr. President, for security reasons — this is a great phone, state-of-the-art — but it doesn't take pictures, you can't text, the phone doesn't work, you can't play your music on it.'" Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert braces for Trump's inauguration, 'inevitable like death and never seeing his taxes'
When Thursday's Late Show aired, Donald Trump's presidential inauguration was just over 12 hours away. "It's real," Stephen Colbert said. "It's happening. We all knew this day would come — it's inevitable, like death and never seeing his taxes." Once he's sworn in, "no one is really sure what Trump is gonna do in office — it's a grab bag," Colbert said. But Trump did tell The Washington Post that his plan to Make America Great Again is essentially to tell America it is now great. "America will be great when he says it is, okay?" Colbert said. "It's like your dad saying, 'You love Colonial Williamsburg! We drove all the way down here from St. Louis, you are having fun, mister. This is fun!'"
Trump also said he plans on bringing back military parades, to show America that its rebuilt military is great, too. But that doesn't mean Trump will be some sort of cold-hearted dictator, like North Korea's Kim Jong Un or Tiananmen Square massacre-era China, Colbert assured everyone, noting that Trump showed his soft side with a free inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Like all presidents-elect, Trump entered to music, he explained, "but instead of 'Hail to the Chief,' our new, loving president entered to.... 'Heart of Stone,'" the Rolling Stones song. "I hope he was talking about the statue of Lincoln behind him," Colbert said nervously. He ended his monologue poking fun at Rick Perry. Watch below. Peter Weber
Thursday night was President Obama's last night as president, and Stephen Colbert kicked it up a notch on The Late Show, bringing out an old friend for a sort of end-of-administration eulogy. Colbert set it up by ribbing Obama. "Whether or not you liked him or voted for him, we can all agree eight years later, it's still kind of crazy that his middle name was Hussein," he said. "I can't believe he got elected."
"Now I tried very hard to come up with a way to talk about Barack Obama's legacy tonight, but after looking at the scope of his presidency, I realized that anyone who thinks they can sum up the last eight years in a few minutes would have to be a delusional egomaniac," Colbert said. His Colbert Report alter-ego appeared (well, close enough for lawyers): "Did someone say delusional egomaniac?" After the Report Colbert said he was up to the task of recapping Obama's presidency, Late Show Colbert stepped aside: "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome conservative pundit Stephen Colbert."
Colbert Report Colbert started off with all the hits from Obama's early years, when Colbert was still on Comedy Central. "Well, well, well, at long last our America-hating, secret-Muslim, lead-from-behind, terrorist-fist-bumping, hopey-changey apologist in chief is leaving office," he said, in character. "Well, I have just one thing to say to him, and it's tonight's WERD." The WERD was "Thanks, Obama," and it started out sarcastic. "I don't want to exaggerate here," he said. "Every year of the Obama regime felt like he was strangling a bald eagle with the American flag while taking a dump on an apple pie." (WERD: "A La Commode.") "That's why I want to say, Thanks Obama," Report Colbert said. "You reminded guys like me what we truly stand for: the opposite of whatever you said." (WERD: "The Audacity of Nope.") The bit is a reminder of Obama's presidency, but also of why Colbert's old persona was such effective and brutal satire — at the end, it's not quite clear which Colbert is speaking, or whether it's funny. Watch below. Peter Weber
There were almost certainly more celebrities at the anti-Trump rally in New York City on Thursday night than at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. — though that's probably fine with Trump. ("The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING," he tweeted last month. "I want the PEOPLE!") The actors and musicians, plus New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, gathered with thousands of other protesters outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan.
The celebrity speakers urged the crowd to unite and stand up for their rights against the incoming administration, but they also turned to comedy. Director Michael Moore, one of the organizers, explained why. A lot of Trump's actions have no effect on him personally, Moore said. "What's he affected by? He's affected by comedy! He has the thinnest skin of any bully I've ever met." Robert De Niro followed that up with tweets he said Trump would post sometime "in the middle of the night," including: "De Niro should give back his Oscars! Voting was rigged!"
When Alec Baldwin took the stage, he urged the protesters to wage "100 days of resistance" against the Trump administration, and called Trump's Cabinet a "disgrace." "Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence and all these people that are a part of Trump's administration think you're going to lay down," he told the crowd. "The one thing they don't realize is New Yorkers never lay down." He rewarded the audience for coming out by reprising his Trump impersonation from Saturday Night Live. You can watch below — spoiler: It has to do with urine. Peter Weber