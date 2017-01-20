Kellyanne Conway promises America a 'shock to the system' as soon as Trump is sworn in

Kellyanne Conway indicated Friday morning that President-elect Donald Trump will waste no time getting down to business once he's sworn into office. In an interview on CBS This Morning, just hours ahead of Trump's inaugural ceremony, the top Trump adviser revealed Trump will "take a few of" his first actions as president "today." "It will be a shock to the system that is Washington, D.C., where the glacial pace has never seen a businessman in New York come through with ... the pen of the executive orders," Conway said.

Conway did not indicate what actions Trump may take Friday, but she did say the president-elect has a "five- or six-point plan in short order" that includes "repealing and replacing ObamaCare, regulatory relief, [and] tax reform." Most of what the president-elect will be doing between now and Monday is allowing "people to soak in the moment of this great time," Conway said. "I've seen him through many different emotions," Conway said. "I feel like he's just so ebullient and buoyant."