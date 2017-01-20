Here's the White House's last tweet of the Obama era

President Donald Trump was sworn into office Friday in Washington, D.C., and after being administered the presidential oath by Chief Justice John Roberts he delivered his inaugural address to the nation. Standing on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, Trump struck a populist tone reminiscent of the themes of his campaign. "This moment is your moment. It belongs to you," he said. "Jan. 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."

Trump lamented the state of U.S. education and manufacturing while sending a nationalist economic message, saying, "Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength." He also echoed his campaign slogan, promising that America would "start winning again — winning like never before," and he vowed to bring jobs and wealth back to the U.S.:

President Donald Trump: "I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down." #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/BKrykmfuA7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

Standing in front of a dais full of elected officials, Trump criticized do-nothing politicians while simultaneously calling for unity around his movement. But observers noted his speech was notably angry for an inaugural address, which new presidents typically use to espouse themes of hope and bipartisanship:

Trump has not mentioned "unity,""bipartisanship" or "working together," usual inaugural themes — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 20, 2017 A combative inaugural address, true to Trump's campaign tenor & the vision he projected all along. American carnage or American greatness. — Daniel McCarthy (@ToryAnarchist) January 20, 2017

Trump also called the state of gangs and drugs in the nation akin to "American carnage." But "that was the past. Now, we are looking only to the future," Trump said. "From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only: America first." Kimberly Alters