Donald Trump is officially the U.S. president

On Friday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Minutes after Mike Pence was sworn in as vice president, Trump was administered the presidential oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts, officially replacing Barack Obama as the nation's commander in chief. Trump then began his inaugural address at the West Front of the Capitol Building.
Earlier Friday, Trump attended a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church before heading to the White House, where he was welcomed by Barack and Michelle Obama at the North Portico.
Trump's inauguration drew thousands of supporters to the National Mall, though fierce protests broke out on the streets of D.C. and across the country. Kimberly Alters
President Donald Trump was sworn into office Friday in Washington, D.C., and after being administered the presidential oath by Chief Justice John Roberts he delivered his inaugural address to the nation. Standing on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, Trump struck a populist tone reminiscent of the themes of his campaign. "This moment is your moment. It belongs to you," he said. "Jan. 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."
Trump lamented the state of U.S. education and manufacturing while sending a nationalist economic message, saying, "Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength." He also echoed his campaign slogan, promising that America would "start winning again — winning like never before," and he vowed to bring jobs and wealth back to the U.S.:
President Donald Trump: "I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down." #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/BKrykmfuA7
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017
Standing in front of a dais full of elected officials, Trump criticized do-nothing politicians while simultaneously calling for unity around his movement. But observers noted his speech was notably angry for an inaugural address, which new presidents typically use to espouse themes of hope and bipartisanship:
Trump has not mentioned "unity,""bipartisanship" or "working together," usual inaugural themes
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 20, 2017
A combative inaugural address, true to Trump's campaign tenor & the vision he projected all along. American carnage or American greatness.
— Daniel McCarthy (@ToryAnarchist) January 20, 2017
Trump also called the state of gangs and drugs in the nation akin to "American carnage." But "that was the past. Now, we are looking only to the future," Trump said. "From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only: America first." Kimberly Alters
Moments after he was sworn into office, President Donald Trump declared Jan. 20, 2017, his Inauguration Day, "the day the people became the rulers of this nation again." Reviving the populist themes of his presidential campaign in his inaugural address, Trump said, "The forgotten people of this country will be forgotten no longer."
WATCH: "January 20, 2017 ... the day 'the people' became the rulers of this nation again." -@POTUS Trump pic.twitter.com/lbPmba2NIZ
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2017
Trump declared that what "truly matters" is not whether the government is controlled by the Republican Party or the Democratic Party, but by "the people." The nation, Trump said, exists to "serve its people." Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump painted an apocalyptic picture of the United States during his inaugural address, describing factories "scattered like tombstones across the land" and the ravages of "drugs" and "gangs."
"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," Trump vowed.
.@realDonaldTrump: "The crime, the gangs, the drugs...This American carnage stops right here and stops right now" pic.twitter.com/5JZlCUcU8p
— POLITICO (@politico) January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump vowed to "rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people" in his first words after being sworn in as commander-in-chief.
President Trump to America: "We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done." https://t.co/UuPawlsiJP pic.twitter.com/MTSCnJygRx
— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017
Trump stressed that "we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people."
"This is your country," Trump said. "What truly matters is not what party controls the government, but if our government is controlled by the people." Trump additionally thanked former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their "gracious aid throughout this transition." Jeva Lange
Both President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have now officially been sworn in as the United States' president and vice president, respectively. Watch Trump and Pence take their official oaths of office below. Becca Stanek
.@realDonaldTrump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. #Inauguration #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/VwNWPWJaEN
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017
Mike Pence has officially been sworn in as Vice President of the United States #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/vpTQKJrzcr
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump has arrived at his inaugural ceremony. Watch America's next president make his grand entrance — and fail to greet former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton along the way. Becca Stanek
Donald Trump waves at the crowds prior to being sworn in as president on #InaugurationDay https://t.co/rIHWMyt9S0 https://t.co/icEBRUMJfb
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump promised an "unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout" for his inauguration, but perhaps no one needs to count in order to verify those claims. Here's a look at Trump's inauguration crowd, compared to President Barack Obama's crowd at his first inauguration, in 2009:
The crowd size comparison, from 2009 and today. pic.twitter.com/iMYZy9PRK8
— Matt Viser (@mviser) January 20, 2017
Fusion does note that the crowd had filled out the lawn by 11:50 a.m., minutes before Trump's swearing-in:
The National Mall has filled up for #Inauguration: pic.twitter.com/zxd5ZnhvP7
— Fusion (@Fusion) January 20, 2017
Earlier reports found that while 200 buses had reserved space for Trump's inauguration, 1,200 were reserved for anti-Trump protests on Saturday. Jeva Lange