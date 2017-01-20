Here's what Trump's conservative critics had to say about his inaugural address

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, got temporarily blocked from the inauguration platform Friday by the Capitol Police, Roll Call reports:

Minutes before President Barack Obama and Trump made their way through the Capitol Crypt, Lewandowski was stopped by Capitol Police as he tried to make his way through.

"Please have somebody bring me that ticket," he said on the phone. "I just can't get past. I'm literally standing at the — I can see, like, the members of what is probably the Cabinet. I can see the people walking onto, like, in the camera shot."

He continued, "I'm standing right outside the Rotunda on the Senate side, I can see the procession."

Lewandowski was surrounded by a stakeout of reporters and staff waiting to watch the outgoing and incoming presidents and their families.

Capitol Police asked Lewandowski if he was a member of "staff," to which he responded, "I'm Mr. Trump's campaign manager." [Roll Call]