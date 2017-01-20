Intense protests erupt in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day

Intense, sometimes violent protests erupted in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters lined the streets before, during, and after the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, sometimes clashing with police officers, who at times used tear gas and non-explosive pressure grenades to disperse the crowds:

The flash grenades have gotten more frequent as police move west down K street pic.twitter.com/OubZMM2KIn — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 20, 2017 Police use tear gas and pressure grenades to thwart people from throwing rocks as they protest President Donald Trump in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vqtXUQ7Gv2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

Protesters were also seen destroying property and smashing windows of local businesses:

Protesters smashed windows of a Starbucks and Bank of America in Washington, DC, during Pres. Trump's inauguration https://t.co/1y4sqXWCep pic.twitter.com/iupe72TeNt — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

Particularly fervent demonstrations broke out outside the offices of The Washington Post, where protesters lit trash and newspaper boxes on fire and clashed with police:

A heavy police presence remains on the city streets, where President Trump is scheduled to make his way alongside Vice President Mike Pence from the Capitol to the White House later Friday. Kimberly Alters