Corey Lewandowski had a ridiculously difficult time joining Trump on the inauguration platform

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, got temporarily blocked from the inauguration platform Friday by the Capitol Police, Roll Call reports:
Minutes before President Barack Obama and Trump made their way through the Capitol Crypt, Lewandowski was stopped by Capitol Police as he tried to make his way through.
"Please have somebody bring me that ticket," he said on the phone. "I just can't get past. I'm literally standing at the — I can see, like, the members of what is probably the Cabinet. I can see the people walking onto, like, in the camera shot."
He continued, "I'm standing right outside the Rotunda on the Senate side, I can see the procession."
Lewandowski was surrounded by a stakeout of reporters and staff waiting to watch the outgoing and incoming presidents and their families.
Capitol Police asked Lewandowski if he was a member of "staff," to which he responded, "I'm Mr. Trump's campaign manager." [Roll Call]
Technically, Lewandowski was more or less fired from the campaign in June, when he was replaced by Kellyanne Conway. Trump had sparked heavy criticism for his continued work with Lewandowski after Lewandowski was accused of violently grabbing a reporter.
While Roll Call adds that Lewandowski yanked out four different badges to try to get through, only to fail, it appears he did eventually make it onto the platform. Jeva Lange
.@TrumpInaugural well attended by #TeamTrump, @CLewandowski_ and @David_Bossie here also to watch @realDonaldTrump become 45th #POTUS. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/3r7giNYdOs
— Jeff DeWit (@JeffDeWitAZ) January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump's inaugural address didn't go over well with everyone. Based off of Twitter, several of Trump's conservative critics weren't exactly bowled over by the president's talk of the "American carnage," "America first," and "radical Islamic terrorism." Some described it as "depressing," "dark," and "scary," while others called the address "combative" and "authoritarian":
I'll be unembarrassedly old-fashioned here: It is profoundly depressing and vulgar to hear an American president proclaim "America First."
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 20, 2017
I just re-read Reagan's first inaugural. People who are claiming Trump's has much important in common with it should re-read it. It doesn't.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 20, 2017
"With horror" - Fmr Spkr Gingrich on how media and some officials in both parties may respond to Trump's speech. He says that's a good thing
— Robert Costa (@costareports) January 20, 2017
Dark, scary, authoritarian. Legally the president, not legitimately. We outnumber if band together. Resist what isn't normal. #RESISTANCE
— John Weaver (@JWGOP) January 20, 2017
Much like his convention speech, it's a portrait of a dark, dead America, fueled by the promise of revenge and economic fantasy.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 20, 2017
A combative, aggressive inaugural speech from Pres Trump. His supporters will be thrilled, his opponents will be terrified. #inauguration
— Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's speech was not an inaugural address. It was a primal scream aimed at Washington, D.C.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 20, 2017
Trump did not use speechwriter to elevate tone or heal divisions. Inaugural sounds like one of his rallies pitched to True Believers.
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 20, 2017
It is truly shocking how disconnected this speech was from inaugural history. An inaugural for red American alone.
— Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) January 20, 2017
America First, the pursuit of narrow self-interest, risks prompting others to do same, reducing US influence & world stability/prosperity
— Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) January 20, 2017
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, on the other hand, seemed to be a fan. Becca Stanek
We did it! Congratulation Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America!
— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) January 20, 2017
Friday may be for the 45th man in the White House. But Saturday is for the women.
The Women's March on Washington, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, is gearing up to be a huge protest, with hundreds of thousands of people expected in the capital and sister marches taking place in all 50 states as well as in cities around the world.
Today, those women are on the move.
Surprised, delighted, and inspired Twitter users have been posting photos of D.C.-bound planes almost entirely filled with female passengers. In the photos, many women wear bright pink hats, some are dressed in protest Ts, and most are sporting big, eager smiles. One Southwest flight even turned the cabin lights pink in honor of the march. Here is just a sampling of all the planes packed with women. Lauren Hansen
Correction. 90% of flight headed to #WomensMarchOnWashington. #planefullofnastywomen pic.twitter.com/UB4Y2xQwog
— Andrea Addario (@addarioandrea) January 20, 2017
On @AlaskaAir flight 4 with plane full of women and pussy hats. Energy is electric. #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/DTuqqdGysr
— Leslie Rugaber (@lrugaber) January 20, 2017
Plane full of Women's March supporters headed to DC turns on pink cabin lights #WomensMarch https://t.co/dxjhxS5TzB pic.twitter.com/9tIJf1QJYR
— Taylor Umlauf (@TaylorUmlauf) January 20, 2017
Just asked who onboard this @AmericanAir flight was headed to the #WomensMarchOnWashington. Almost all the passengers. pic.twitter.com/wLWg67FVmk
— Pamela R Lightsey (@OneNabi) January 20, 2017
My plane to DC is almost all women. This is crazy!#Flight389#WhyIMarch#WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/1XCeoqaaNr
— Nicole (@niclmatt) January 20, 2017
Intense, sometimes violent protests erupted in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters lined the streets before, during, and after the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, sometimes clashing with police officers, who at times used tear gas and non-explosive pressure grenades to disperse the crowds:
The flash grenades have gotten more frequent as police move west down K street pic.twitter.com/OubZMM2KIn
— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 20, 2017
Police use tear gas and pressure grenades to thwart people from throwing rocks as they protest President Donald Trump in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vqtXUQ7Gv2
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017
Protesters were also seen destroying property and smashing windows of local businesses:
Protesters smashed windows of a Starbucks and Bank of America in Washington, DC, during Pres. Trump's inauguration https://t.co/1y4sqXWCep pic.twitter.com/iupe72TeNt
— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Particularly fervent demonstrations broke out outside the offices of The Washington Post, where protesters lit trash and newspaper boxes on fire and clashed with police:
Happening in front of The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/cyH6m7YwWD
— Steven Ginsberg (@stevenjay) January 20, 2017
View of protesters standoff with police from 7th floor of WaPo newsroom. Plume of smoke visible. pic.twitter.com/XbhxxKd7Yf
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 20, 2017
Fire on K Street growing pic.twitter.com/6rmruyjhVz
— Matea Gold (@mateagold) January 20, 2017
A heavy police presence remains on the city streets, where President Trump is scheduled to make his way alongside Vice President Mike Pence from the Capitol to the White House later Friday. Kimberly Alters
While President Donald Trump was being sworn in as leader of the free world on Friday morning, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was gazing at artwork at the opening of the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany. Merkel, it seems, opted for the soothing colors of Claude Monet's paintings over Trump's inaugural address, which discussed "American carnage" and "radical Islamic terrorism."
Rather than watching Trump's inauguration, Angela Merkel has spent the afternoon at an art museum in Potsdam. https://t.co/7moOmy4SXt
— Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) January 20, 2017
Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said her government would "study with interest" Trump's speech. Becca Stanek
Whoever wrote President Trump's official bio for the White House website certainly didn't shy away from piling on the accolades. The first sentence introduces the 45th president as "the very definition of the American success story." "Throughout his life he has continually set the standards of business and entrepreneurial excellence, especially with his interests in real estate, sports, and entertainment," the page at WhiteHouse.gov reads. "Likewise, his entry into politics and public service resulted in the presidential victory in, miraculously, his first-ever run for office."
After a brief paragraph on his business background and success as an "accomplished author," his bio goes on to detail the ins and outs of his presidential campaign. It's noted that Trump won the presidential election "in the largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 30 years," and the bio also claims he won the "highest all-time" number of popular votes for a Republican nominee. "It is clear that President Trump's win is one that brought Americans of all backgrounds together," the bio reads, "and he is ready to deliver results for the nation on day one and every day of his tenure."
To learn more flattering facts about America's new president, head over to WhiteHouse.gov. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump took over the nation's highest office from Barack Obama only two hours ago, but his administration is already working to undo some of his predecessor's actions. The first agenda item to grace Trump's new White House website Friday was an outline of his climate agenda, which promises to eliminate "harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan":
Wow. The first thing up on the new @whitehouse website is a plan to eliminate the #Climate Action Plan. https://t.co/DKzv05OilQ pic.twitter.com/0oXFPo2wGG
— Angela Fritz (@angelafritz) January 20, 2017
Established by Obama in 2013, the Climate Action Plan "proposed cuts to U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels," Reuters reports. Trump's agenda also promises to eliminate the Waters of the U.S. rule, announced by the Obama administration in 2015, which protects American bodies of water.
Also Friday, the Trump administration canceled a program by the Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to make home-buying more accessible to first-time buyers and low-income borrowers. HUD announced in a statement that it would cancel a planned cut to the Federal Housing Administration's annual fee for most borrowers by 0.25 percentage points, Bloomberg reports; the reduction was set to take effect Jan. 27 after being ordered by Obama last week. Canceling the mortgage-fee reduction will make loans more expensive and difficult to obtain for some buyers, though Republicans have argued in the past that such fee cuts "put taxpayers at risk by lowering the funds the FHA has to deal with mortgage defaults," Bloomberg notes. Kimberly Alters
Trump becomes the first president to say 'carnage,' 'bleed,' and 'tombstones' in an inauguration speech
Donald Trump may be the first president to have been married three times or appeared on WrestleMania, but he also has some other claims to history, not the least of which is being the first president to use "sad" in an inaugural address:
Words Donald Trump said for the first time in any U.S. inaugural address pic.twitter.com/35FAQMgktj
— Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) January 20, 2017
President Trump has long been a fan of the word "sad," having used it in 210 of his tweets and retweets (typically accompanied by an exclamation point). Trump notably used a lot of unusually violent words for the first time in his speech, too, including "bleed," "carnage," "depletion," "ripped," "tombstones," and "unstoppable." Jeva Lange