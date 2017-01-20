FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
Corey Lewandowski had a ridiculously difficult time joining Trump on the inauguration platform
3:35 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, got temporarily blocked from the inauguration platform Friday by the Capitol Police, Roll Call reports:

Minutes before President Barack Obama and Trump made their way through the Capitol Crypt, Lewandowski was stopped by Capitol Police as he tried to make his way through.

"Please have somebody bring me that ticket," he said on the phone. "I just can't get past. I'm literally standing at the — I can see, like, the members of what is probably the Cabinet. I can see the people walking onto, like, in the camera shot."

He continued, "I'm standing right outside the Rotunda on the Senate side, I can see the procession."

Lewandowski was surrounded by a stakeout of reporters and staff waiting to watch the outgoing and incoming presidents and their families.

Capitol Police asked Lewandowski if he was a member of "staff," to which he responded, "I'm Mr. Trump's campaign manager." [Roll Call]

Technically, Lewandowski was more or less fired from the campaign in June, when he was replaced by Kellyanne Conway. Trump had sparked heavy criticism for his continued work with Lewandowski after Lewandowski was accused of violently grabbing a reporter.

While Roll Call adds that Lewandowski yanked out four different badges to try to get through, only to fail, it appears he did eventually make it onto the platform. Jeva Lange

Here's what Trump's conservative critics had to say about his inaugural address
3:27 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump's inaugural address didn't go over well with everyone. Based off of Twitter, several of Trump's conservative critics weren't exactly bowled over by the president's talk of the "American carnage," "America first," and "radical Islamic terrorism." Some described it as "depressing," "dark," and "scary," while others called the address "combative" and "authoritarian":

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, on the other hand, seemed to be a fan. Becca Stanek

Planes packed with women head to Washington, D.C.
3:27 p.m. ET

Friday may be for the 45th man in the White House. But Saturday is for the women.

The Women's March on Washington, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, is gearing up to be a huge protest, with hundreds of thousands of people expected in the capital and sister marches taking place in all 50 states as well as in cities around the world.

Today, those women are on the move.

Surprised, delighted, and inspired Twitter users have been posting photos of D.C.-bound planes almost entirely filled with female passengers. In the photos, many women wear bright pink hats, some are dressed in protest Ts, and most are sporting big, eager smiles. One Southwest flight even turned the cabin lights pink in honor of the march. Here is just a sampling of all the planes packed with women. Lauren Hansen

Intense protests erupt in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day
2:52 p.m. ET

Intense, sometimes violent protests erupted in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters lined the streets before, during, and after the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, sometimes clashing with police officers, who at times used tear gas and non-explosive pressure grenades to disperse the crowds:

Protesters were also seen destroying property and smashing windows of local businesses:

Particularly fervent demonstrations broke out outside the offices of The Washington Post, where protesters lit trash and newspaper boxes on fire and clashed with police:

A heavy police presence remains on the city streets, where President Trump is scheduled to make his way alongside Vice President Mike Pence from the Capitol to the White House later Friday. Kimberly Alters

Angela Merkel went to an art museum instead of watching President Trump's inaugural address
2:46 p.m. ET

While President Donald Trump was being sworn in as leader of the free world on Friday morning, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was gazing at artwork at the opening of the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany. Merkel, it seems, opted for the soothing colors of Claude Monet's paintings over Trump's inaugural address, which discussed "American carnage" and "radical Islamic terrorism."

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said her government would "study with interest" Trump's speech. Becca Stanek

Trump's new White House bio is exactly what you'd expect
2:24 p.m. ET
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Whoever wrote President Trump's official bio for the White House website certainly didn't shy away from piling on the accolades. The first sentence introduces the 45th president as "the very definition of the American success story." "Throughout his life he has continually set the standards of business and entrepreneurial excellence, especially with his interests in real estate, sports, and entertainment," the page at WhiteHouse.gov reads. "Likewise, his entry into politics and public service resulted in the presidential victory in, miraculously, his first-ever run for office."

After a brief paragraph on his business background and success as an "accomplished author," his bio goes on to detail the ins and outs of his presidential campaign. It's noted that Trump won the presidential election "in the largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 30 years," and the bio also claims he won the "highest all-time" number of popular votes for a Republican nominee. "It is clear that President Trump's win is one that brought Americans of all backgrounds together," the bio reads, "and he is ready to deliver results for the nation on day one and every day of his tenure."

To learn more flattering facts about America's new president, head over to WhiteHouse.gov. Becca Stanek

The Trump White House is already undoing Obama's legacy
2:23 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump took over the nation's highest office from Barack Obama only two hours ago, but his administration is already working to undo some of his predecessor's actions. The first agenda item to grace Trump's new White House website Friday was an outline of his climate agenda, which promises to eliminate "harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan":

Established by Obama in 2013, the Climate Action Plan "proposed cuts to U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels," Reuters reports. Trump's agenda also promises to eliminate the Waters of the U.S. rule, announced by the Obama administration in 2015, which protects American bodies of water.

Also Friday, the Trump administration canceled a program by the Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to make home-buying more accessible to first-time buyers and low-income borrowers. HUD announced in a statement that it would cancel a planned cut to the Federal Housing Administration's annual fee for most borrowers by 0.25 percentage points, Bloomberg reports; the reduction was set to take effect Jan. 27 after being ordered by Obama last week. Canceling the mortgage-fee reduction will make loans more expensive and difficult to obtain for some buyers, though Republicans have argued in the past that such fee cuts "put taxpayers at risk by lowering the funds the FHA has to deal with mortgage defaults," Bloomberg notes. Kimberly Alters

Trump becomes the first president to say 'carnage,' 'bleed,' and 'tombstones' in an inauguration speech
2:11 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may be the first president to have been married three times or appeared on WrestleMania, but he also has some other claims to history, not the least of which is being the first president to use "sad" in an inaugural address:

President Trump has long been a fan of the word "sad," having used it in 210 of his tweets and retweets (typically accompanied by an exclamation point). Trump notably used a lot of unusually violent words for the first time in his speech, too, including "bleed," "carnage," "depletion," "ripped," "tombstones," and "unstoppable." Jeva Lange

