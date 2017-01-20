FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
Trump inauguration
Edit

Jason Chaffetz doesn’t want you to get any ideas about that Hillary Clinton handshake
4:45 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump on Friday, making her way to the U.S. Capitol to "honor our democracy and its enduring values." In doing so, she watched as Trump took the presidential oath of office, the culmination of their election rivalry after Trump defeated her in the election last November.

By returning to Washington, D.C., Clinton was also back face-to-face with some of her adversaries in Congress — like Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who has been a ferocious critic of Clinton's as chair of the House Oversight Committee. But when Clinton walked up the stairs past Chaffetz at the Capitol, the congressman shook her hand:

So pleased she is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.

A photo posted by Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) on

But a warm embrace of bipartisanship, this was not: Check Chaffetz's caption, where he reaffirms he is "so pleased" Clinton is not the president. As MSNBC's Chris Hayes notes, Chaffetz was once none-too-pleased at the prospect of a President Trump, either. But hey, it's Washington — minds change all the time. Kimberly Alters

Trump inauguration
Edit

The pastor for Trump's inaugural prayer reportedly chose a Bible passage about building walls
4:53 p.m. ET
Michael Heiman/Getty Images

The Bible passage read on the morning of President Donald Trump's inauguration reportedly referenced his plans to build a border wall. Though the traditional inauguration prayer at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., was closed to the public, a transcript obtained by Time revealed Pastor Robert Jeffress chose to read an Old Testament passage from the Book of Nehemiah that "focuses on the rebuilding of walls around Jerusalem," CBS News reported.

"When I think of you, President-elect Trump, I am reminded of another great leader God chose thousands of years ago in Israel," Jeffress, a Trump supporter, reportedly said. "The nation had been in bondage for decades, the infrastructure of the country was in shambles, and God raised up a powerful leader to restore the nation. And the man God chose was neither a politician nor a priest. Instead, God chose a builder whose name was Nehemiah."

Jeffress, whose stances on Islam and homosexuality have made him controversial, reportedly went on to say that the "first step of rebuilding the nation was the building of a great wall," and that Nehemiah's wall was specifically commissioned by God "to protect its citizens from enemy attack." "You see, God is NOT against building walls!" Jeffress said, according to CBS News.

Per Jeffress, Nehemiah's wall was completed in just 52 days. If Trump sticks to that timeline, we'll have a big wall on the U.S.-Mexico border by mid-March. Becca Stanek

Trump inauguration
Edit

World leaders speak out on President Trump's inauguration
4:25 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump received messages of congratulations and concern from across the globe after he was sworn into office Friday, delivering an inaugural address that heavily emphasized an "America first" stance.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto each expressed a desire to strengthen their countries' respective ties with the U.S, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement he looks forward to working with Trump "to restore prosperity to the middle class." Pope Francis encouraged Trump to be guided by America's "rich spiritual and ethical values." Others weighed in on Twitter:

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the de facto leader of the European Union, visited an art museum instead of listening to Trump's inaugural address, and German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel showed concern over Trump's "nationalistic tones." "I think we have to prepare for a rough ride," Gabriel said. Becca Stanek

Trump inauguration
Edit

Corey Lewandowski had a ridiculously difficult time joining Trump on the inauguration platform
3:35 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, got temporarily blocked from the inauguration platform Friday by the Capitol Police, Roll Call reports:

Minutes before President Barack Obama and Trump made their way through the Capitol Crypt, Lewandowski was stopped by Capitol Police as he tried to make his way through.

"Please have somebody bring me that ticket," he said on the phone. "I just can't get past. I'm literally standing at the — I can see, like, the members of what is probably the Cabinet. I can see the people walking onto, like, in the camera shot."

He continued, "I'm standing right outside the Rotunda on the Senate side, I can see the procession."

Lewandowski was surrounded by a stakeout of reporters and staff waiting to watch the outgoing and incoming presidents and their families.

Capitol Police asked Lewandowski if he was a member of "staff," to which he responded, "I'm Mr. Trump's campaign manager." [Roll Call]

Technically, Lewandowski was more or less fired from the campaign in June, when he was replaced by Kellyanne Conway. Trump had sparked heavy criticism for his continued work with Lewandowski after Lewandowski was accused of violently grabbing a reporter.

While Roll Call adds that Lewandowski yanked out four different badges to try to get through, only to fail, it appears he did eventually make it onto the platform. Jeva Lange

Trump inauguration
Edit

Here's what Trump's conservative critics had to say about his inaugural address
3:27 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump's inaugural address didn't go over well with everyone. Based off of Twitter, several of Trump's conservative critics weren't exactly bowled over by the president's talk of the "American carnage," "America first," and "radical Islamic terrorism." Some described it as "depressing," "dark," and "scary," while others called the address "combative" and "authoritarian":

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, on the other hand, seemed to be a fan. Becca Stanek

Trump inauguration
Edit

Planes packed with women head to Washington, D.C.
3:27 p.m. ET

Friday may be for the 45th man in the White House. But Saturday is for the women.

The Women's March on Washington, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, is gearing up to be a huge protest, with hundreds of thousands of people expected in the capital and sister marches taking place in all 50 states as well as in cities around the world.

Today, those women are on the move.

Surprised, delighted, and inspired Twitter users have been posting photos of D.C.-bound planes almost entirely filled with female passengers. In the photos, many women wear bright pink hats, some are dressed in protest Ts, and most are sporting big, eager smiles. One Southwest flight even turned the cabin lights pink in honor of the march. Here is just a sampling of all the planes packed with women. Lauren Hansen

Trump inauguration
Edit

Intense protests erupt in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day
2:52 p.m. ET

Intense, sometimes violent protests erupted in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters lined the streets before, during, and after the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, sometimes clashing with police officers, who at times used tear gas and non-explosive pressure grenades to disperse the crowds:

Protesters were also seen destroying property and smashing windows of local businesses:

Particularly fervent demonstrations broke out outside the offices of The Washington Post, where protesters lit trash and newspaper boxes on fire and clashed with police:

A heavy police presence remains on the city streets, where President Trump is scheduled to make his way alongside Vice President Mike Pence from the Capitol to the White House later Friday. Kimberly Alters

Trump inauguration
Edit

Angela Merkel went to an art museum instead of watching President Trump's inaugural address
2:46 p.m. ET

While President Donald Trump was being sworn in as leader of the free world on Friday morning, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was gazing at artwork at the opening of the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany. Merkel, it seems, opted for the soothing colors of Claude Monet's paintings over Trump's inaugural address, which discussed "American carnage" and "radical Islamic terrorism."

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said her government would "study with interest" Trump's speech. Becca Stanek

See More Speed Reads