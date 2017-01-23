Silicon Valley tycoons are building a doomsday bunker with a 'miniature Whole Foods'

The end is nigh! At least, according to some of the richest Americans. For wealthy Silicon Valley tycoons, one form of insurance could be staking out a place in the Survival Condo Project, a luxury bunker built in a former missile silo outside of Wichita, Kansas, The New Yorker reports.
In addition to an "adult time-out room" and a dentist chair, the silo also contains some comforts of home:
Some levels are dedicated to private apartments and others offer shared amenities: a seventy-five-foot-long pool, a rock-climbing wall, an Astro-Turf "pet park," a classroom with a line of Mac desktops, a gym, a movie theater, and a library. It felt compact but not claustrophobic. [...] One floor up, we visited the food-storage area, still unfinished. [Survival Condo Project CEO Larry Hall] hopes that, once it's fully stocked, it will feel like a "miniature Whole Foods," but for now it holds mostly cans of food. [The New Yorker]
Read more about wealthy doomsday preppers at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump signed three executive orders Monday, the first full weekday of his presidency. Following through with a campaign promise, Trump signed an order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal that Trump once called "a rape of our country." While signing the order, he said withdrawing from the trade pact was a "great thing for the American worker."
Also Monday, Trump signed an order imposing a hiring freeze on all federal workers, except for the military. He additionally reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which restricts non-governmental organizations that receive U.S. federal funding from providing abortions abroad. Every Republican president since former President Ronald Reagan has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which Democrats have repeatedly repealed when assuming office. Politico noted Trump signed the order just one day after the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, and just two days after the Women's March on Washington, which advocated for reproductive rights. Becca Stanek
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was supposed to be the outsider presidential candidate in 2016, but with the help of one short epithet tied to his name by a boisterous billionaire real estate mogul, Lyin' Ted succumbed like every other Republican in the race. He isn't likely to be back anytime soon, either: "Even the senator's most bullish associates can't conjure a scenario where he'd challenge [President Donald] Trump in 2020," Politico writes.
And that eight years is a long, long time when you have an addiction to running for president:
What makes the wait so painstaking for Cruz, whose breakneck political metabolism powers an incessant quest for intellectual competition, is less his desire to occupy the Oval Office and more his euphoric addiction to running for president. It resulted in a crash after the campaign; Senate aides characterized him as grumpy and withdrawn, and friends worried he'd grown despondent without the rush of the trail. "It was the most fun I ever had in my life," Cruz tells me in a recent interview. "I jumped out of bed every day." [Politico]
In the meantime, Cruz 2.0 is playing nice (and playing basketball). Read about his transformation at Politico. Jeva Lange
George H.W. Bush to be moved out of ICU, former first lady Barbara Bush discharged from the hospital
Former President George H.W. Bush could be discharged from the hospital as soon as the end of this week, after he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist hospital last Wednesday. "If everything continues at the pace of improvement we're currently enjoying, I would imagine … a Friday discharge might be a little bit optimistic, but Friday or over the weekend," said Dr. Clint Doerr, one of the doctors treating Bush, per The Washington Examiner.
Bush, who was hospitalized last week for "shortness of breath," will be transferred Monday from the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital to another wing of the hospital, Bush's doctor said. The former president was being treated for pneumonia.
Meanwhile, former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged and is reportedly "back to her normal self." She was also hospitalized last week after coming down with bronchitis.
"Today is a great day," said Amy Myderse, another doctor at the Houston hospital. "They're both doing really well." Becca Stanek
President Trump admitted Monday at a White House meeting with business leaders that he was "surprised" by his administration's plans to cut regulations. "A bigger thing, and that surprised me, is the fact that we are going to be cutting regulation massively. Now we are going to have regulation and it will be just as strong and just as good and just as protective of the people as the regulation we have right now," Trump told executives from companies including Dell, Lockheed Martin, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, and SpaceX, among others. "The problem with the regulation you have right now is that you can't do anything."
Trump indicated his administration plans to slash regulations "by 75 percent" or "maybe more." Trump also noted his plans to cut taxes "massively for both the middle class and for companies" by an estimated 15 or 20 percent, and reiterated that any company that moves abroad will face "a very major border tax." Becca Stanek
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) announced Monday that he will support the nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, just ahead of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's scheduled vote on the former ExxonMobil executive. Rubio had waffled on supporting President Donald Trump's pick to lead the State Department because of his concerns about Tillerson's ties to Russia as well as his remarks on human rights during his confirmation hearing earlier this month; during questioning, Rubio grilled Tillerson about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "war criminal," a statement Tillerson declined to support.
"In making my decision on his nomination, I must balance these concerns with his extensive experience and success in international commerce, and my belief that the president is entitled to significant deference when it comes to his choices for the Cabinet," Rubio wrote Monday in a Facebook post. Ultimately, Rubio said he decided "it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy."
If Rubio had voted against Tillerson's nomination in committee, it would have sent Tillerson to the Senate floor without a positive recommendation — a development Time said would have been an "embarrassing rebuke to Trump just as his presidency gets underway."
Read Rubio's post in full below. Becca Stanek
Even Hillary Clinton's daughter thinks everyone should cut President Trump's son, Barron Trump, some slack. In a tweet Sunday, former first child Chelsea Clinton defended Barron's "chance" to "be a kid" — and then took a shot at the new president's policies:
Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017
Since Inauguration Day, 10-year-old Barron has been the butt of many a Twitter joke, with Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich posting in a since-deleted tweet that Trump's youngest son "will be this country's first homeschool shooter."
Clinton wasn't much older than Barron when her father, former President Bill Clinton, first took office in January 1993. Becca Stanek
The U.S. Department of Defense shared a special message Monday and it is definitely, absolutely not a subtweet:
Social media postings sometimes provide an important window into a person’s #mentalhealth. Know what to look for. https://t.co/B0tPAHwjVK pic.twitter.com/AbXrw2QhQd
— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) January 23, 2017
The Department of the Interior's Twitter account briefly went dark Friday after its retweet about the size of President Donald Trump's inauguration crowd irked the Trump administration.
But that, of course, is neither here nor there. Jeva Lange