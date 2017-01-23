Silicon Valley tycoons are building a doomsday bunker with a 'miniature Whole Foods'

The end is nigh! At least, according to some of the richest Americans. For wealthy Silicon Valley tycoons, one form of insurance could be staking out a place in the Survival Condo Project, a luxury bunker built in a former missile silo outside of Wichita, Kansas, The New Yorker reports.

In addition to an "adult time-out room" and a dentist chair, the silo also contains some comforts of home:

Some levels are dedicated to private apartments and others offer shared amenities: a seventy-five-foot-long pool, a rock-climbing wall, an Astro-Turf "pet park," a classroom with a line of Mac desktops, a gym, a movie theater, and a library. It felt compact but not claustrophobic. [...] One floor up, we visited the food-storage area, still unfinished. [Survival Condo Project CEO Larry Hall] hopes that, once it's fully stocked, it will feel like a "miniature Whole Foods," but for now it holds mostly cans of food. [The New Yorker]

