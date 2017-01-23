George H.W. Bush to be moved out of ICU, former first lady Barbara Bush discharged from the hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush could be discharged from the hospital as soon as the end of this week, after he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist hospital last Wednesday. "If everything continues at the pace of improvement we're currently enjoying, I would imagine … a Friday discharge might be a little bit optimistic, but Friday or over the weekend," said Dr. Clint Doerr, one of the doctors treating Bush, per The Washington Examiner.

Bush, who was hospitalized last week for "shortness of breath," will be transferred Monday from the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital to another wing of the hospital, Bush's doctor said. The former president was being treated for pneumonia.

Meanwhile, former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged and is reportedly "back to her normal self." She was also hospitalized last week after coming down with bronchitis.

"Today is a great day," said Amy Myderse, another doctor at the Houston hospital. "They're both doing really well." Becca Stanek