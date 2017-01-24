Michael Jackson's daughter alleges her father was actually murdered

Eighteen-year-old Paris Jackson was just 11 when her father, pop legend Michael Jackson, died. The cause of Jackson's death is attributed to cardiac arrest brought on by drugs administered by his doctor; Jackson's physician was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

But according to Paris Jackson, something even more sinister was going on. "[Michael Jackson] would drop hints about people being out to get him," Paris told Rolling Stone. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'"

She goes on:

Paris is convinced that her dad was, somehow, murdered. "Absolutely," she says. "Because it's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls--t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls--t." But who would have wanted Michael Jackson dead? Paris pauses for several seconds, maybe considering a specific answer, but just says, "A lot of people." Paris wants revenge, or at least justice. "Of course," she says, eyes glowing. "I definitely do, but it's a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that's all I can say about that right now." [Rolling Stone]

Read the full interview with Paris Jackson at Rolling Stone. Jeva Lange