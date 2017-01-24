Trump confirms on Twitter he'll spend Wednesday focusing on 'NATIONAL SECURITY'

After reports began to circulate on Tuesday night that President Trump will sign executive orders on immigration Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he has a "big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"
He made the announcement after tweeting his congratulations to Fox News "for being number one in inauguration ratings" and saying if "Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on," he will "send in the Feds!" It was actually Trump's second tweet on the matter — he deleted a previous message that did not have "national security" in all caps and spelled "among" wrong. Catherine Garcia
@kenklippenstein there was a typo too, "amoung" pic.twitter.com/bSPIhVk9Q5
— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 25, 2017
On Wednesday, President Trump will order the construction of a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border, White House officials told The New York Times Tuesday.
Trump will sign an executive order at the Department of Homeland Security ordering federal funds be shifted in order to build the wall, which during his campaign he vowed would be paid for by Mexico. The officials also said Trump is mulling a policy that would temporarily keep refugees from Syria and other majority-Muslim nations that are considered "terror prone" from entering the United States, and would cut in half the number of displaced people who can settle in the country, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia
Seemingly emboldened by the new occupant in the White House, Israel approved on Tuesday the construction of about 2,500 new housing units in West Bank settlements.
With President Trump in office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pressured by members of his right-wing government to step up construction, CNN reports, and on Twitter, he announced that his country is "building — and we will continue to build." About 100 housing units will go up in Beit El, a settlement outside of Ramallah, which in 2003 received a $10,000 donation from the Trump Foundation, CNN reports. Trump gave the money in honor of David Friedman, his bankruptcy attorney and choice for U.S. ambassador to Israel.
A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he "condemned and rejected" the decision, adding that it "will disable any attempt to restore security and stability and will promote extremism and terrorism, and will put obstacles in front of any effort by any party to create a peaceful march to security and peace." In late December, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem a "flagrant violation under international law." Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, President Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on immigration at the Department of Homeland Security, several congressional aides and immigration experts with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The orders will likely involve restricting access to the U.S. for refugees from Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Libya and blocking visas from being issued to Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Catherine Garcia
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) was confirmed Tuesday as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, following a 96-4 Senate vote.
She is expected to announce her resignation as governor soon, with Lt. Gov Henry McMaster (R) replacing Haley for the final two years of her term. For her new job, Haley will move to New York City and get a pay raise to $187,000 a year, up from $106,078 annually as governor. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, the House voted 238-183 in favor of legislation that would prevent the use of federal funding for abortions. If passed, the measure would make the Hyde Amendment — currently a rider routinely added onto annual funding bills that prevents the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except in extreme cases — into a permanent law.
The legislation would also "block tax credits for some people and businesses buying abortion coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law," The Associated Press reported. It does include an exception for instances of rape or incest, or if the mother's life is in jeopardy.
Democrats argue the bill disproportionately affects low-income women. Refinery29 reported that "for the 1 in 6 reproductive-age women who rely on Medicaid for health insurance, the Hyde Amendment keeps them from accessing safe medical care."
The bill next moves to the Senate, where it will need 60 votes to pass. Becca Stanek
The Oscars aren't quite so white this year.
On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards. In doing so, the Academy also debuted its largest-ever number of black nominees, The New York Times reports. Three films led by black actors — Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Fences — all scored Best Picture nominations, while six black actors were nominated for lead or supporting roles. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and four black documentarians also secured nominations.
The Oscars have traditionally been dominated by white actors — a controversy that came to a head in 2015, when the nominee line-up triggered the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag calling out the Academy for its not-so-diverse nominations. The hashtag returned in 2016 when things did not sufficiently improve.
But this year, it seems like the Academy may have listened to all those complaints. You can see the full list of nominees at the Academy's website. Kathryn Krawczyk
After Trump orders several federal agencies not to tweet, Badlands National Park goes on a tweetstorm about climate change
Amid reports President Donald Trump's administration is clamping down on various federal agencies' social media use, Badlands National Park decided to go ahead and tweet about climate change anyway. The official Twitter account of the national park posted several tweets Tuesday afternoon, warning about the growing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and ocean acidity:
Badlands DGAF pic.twitter.com/zdrt2jSqEO
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 24, 2017
National Parks News then decided to join the rebellion:
We love our national parks. <3 #FixOurParks #KeepParksProtected https://t.co/uUwRvZS7G6
— National Parks News (@NPCA) January 24, 2017
Tweeting about carbon dioxide in the atmosphere might not seem all that bold at first glance, but the posts came on the heels of the Trump administration strictly prohibiting employees of the EPA, HHS, USDA, and NIH from posting on social media, talking to reporters, or publishing press releases and blog posts. Trump's administration has also been notoriously hesitant to embrace the reality of climate change.
On top of that, the National Park Service was temporarily banned from Twitter over the weekend for re-tweeting two tweets from its official account on Inauguration Day that were "considered unsympathetic to President Trump," The Washington Post reported. The NPS apologized and promised to stick to sharing "the beauty and history of our national parks" after getting its Twitter privileges back.
Maybe Badlands didn't get the memo — or maybe America's national parks are going rogue. Becca Stanek