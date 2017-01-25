Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has cancer

One day after he collapsed while delivering the State of the State address, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Dayton, who turns 70 on Thursday, said the cancer was caught early and has not spread to any other organs. "I don't expect it to, within a very short period of time, impede my performance of my responsibilities," he said. "We'll know more next week." The governor said he was originally going to announce his diagnosis after going to a follow-up appointment and learning about his course of treatment, but changed his mind after fainting.