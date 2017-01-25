Global watchdog rules that the U.S. is not a full democracy anymore

The United States of America is no longer a full democracy, the Economist Intelligence Unit has ruled. The freedom watchdog demoted the U.S. from "full democracy," the highest level of freedom, to "flawed democracy" on Wednesday. It is the first time ever that the U.S. has dropped below being a "full democracy," CNBC reports. The global Democracy Index has two lower distinctions available after "flawed": "hybrid regime" and the lowest, "authoritarian regime."
The Democracy Index makes its evaluation on 167 countries in the world by assessing five categories: electoral process and pluralism, civil liberties, functioning of government, political participation, and political culture. Scoring above an 8.00 qualifies a nation as a full democracy, but the U.S. dipped to 7.98 from 8.05 in 2016, CNBC reports.
The report made clear that the change in America's number is not due to President Donald Trump alone. "The U.S. has been teetering on the brink of becoming a flawed democracy for several years, and even if there had been no presidential election in 2016, its score would have slipped below 8.00," the report said. "Trust in political institutions is an essential component of well-functioning democracies. Yet surveys by Pew, Gallup, and other polling agencies have confirmed that public confidence in government has slumped to historic lows in the U.S. This has had a corrosive effect on the quality of democracy."
Full democracies in 2016 included Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Other flawed democracies included France, Singapore, South Korea, and India. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump may have entered the White House with the historic disapproval of the American public, but at least one country has his back: Russia. In a state-supported poll, just 4 percent of Russians said that they didn't think Trump would be a good president. On the other hand, more than 70 percent said that Trump would be at least "competent," The Moscow Times reports, with 40 percent saying they had "high expectations."
By comparison, most Russians in the poll disapproved of former President Barack Obama, with 81 percent viewing him negatively.
The poll reached 1,800 Russians between Jan. 20-22, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percent. Jeva Lange
Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager, Robby Mook, is teaming up with President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, for a speaking tour on "why Trump won," BuzzFeed News reports. The pair will "debate the day's hot issues while sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes from two of the most heavily-dissected campaigns ever run," Mook and Lewandowski's agency, Leading Authorities, writes.
Such tours can raise thousands of dollars per speech at universities, conferences, or corporate events, BuzzFeed News notes. Leading Authorities assures Mook and Lewandowski will be an "entertaining pair sure to keep any audience engaged." Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his intention to investigate the possibility of voter fraud in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. President Trump has repeatedly claimed that "millions" of people voted illegally in the election, although such allegations are unsubstantiated.
"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal, and even those registered to vote who are dead," Trump tweeted. "Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"
Trump's declaration comes hours after CNN's Jake Tapper challenged the White House to provide evidence to back up Trump's claims: "There is a reason they are providing no evidence," Tapper said. "There is no evidence ― it is not true." Jeva Lange
The Women's March on Washington and its "sister" marches around the U.S. and the world were such a success, a group of scientists is planning its own Scientists' March on Washington. The idea was apparently hatched on Saturday on a Reddit feed, and it now has its own logo, website, Twitter account, and a rapidly growing Facebook group, where more than 20,000 people had joined by Wednesday morning. Jonathan Berman, a postdoc at University of Texas Health Science Center, was in on the Reddit conversation and is co-chairman of the nascent march, with health writer Caroline Weinberg, The Washington Post reports.
When is the march? "We're still in the very earliest stages," the website says. "The date will be announced as soon as it is available." Will there be "sister science marches"? "Absolutely," the group said on Twitter. Are there really enough scientists to fill the Mall? "Anyone who uses and values these tools for understanding the world, not just professional scientists, may participate," the website says. Are there any guiding values? Yes: Evolution is real, and so is climate change, and the U.S. government needs apolitical science for its own good and the Earth's.
The organizers will make more definitive plans this weekend, Weinberg told The Washington Post. "We were inspired (well, infuriated) by the current attacks on science from the new administration," she said, but the Trump administration barring federal research agencies from communicating with the public really "lit a fire under us." Weinberg added: "Slashing funding and restricting scientists from communicating their findings (from tax-funded research!) with the public is absurd and cannot be allowed to stand as policy." The march is nonpartisan, according to the website.
Will anything come of this? Well, at least 200 scientists, organized in two women-in-science groups, participated in the Women's March, and some 95 people at the U.S. research base in Antarctica staged their own march on Sunday, so who knows. If anybody has a clever hat idea, there's an email account on the Scientists' March website. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump "does believe" that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in the last election, apparently all for Hillary Clinton, thus costing him the popular vote. Trump's "belief" is "based on studies and evidence people have presented to him," Spicer said. That may be proof enough for some members of Congress, but CNN's Jake Tapper was having none of it.
"It is empirically a stunning allegation for which the White House is providing no evidence," Tapper said Tuesday evening. "And there is a reason they are providing no evidence. There is no evidence ― it is not true." He suggested that Spicer also knows Trump is spouting nonsense, "perhaps because there is zero evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election." There have been scattered instances of voter fraud in U.S. elections, he added, but "if there were even a fraction of the voter fraud that President Trump is alleging, he would be derelict not to order a major investigation," since the necessary "vast conspiracy involving public officials all over the country" would have tainted "races down the ballot, not just the presidential race."
.@jaketapper: There is a reason White House is providing no evidence about voter fraud claim – there is no evidence. https://t.co/abX6903oZi pic.twitter.com/fi5vkeK7Um
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 24, 2017
"If President Trump's beliefs are true," Tapper said, "Republican leaders in Congress should be holding hearings and trumpeting this injustice every single day," and the Justice and Homeland Security departments would need to "crack down immediately. Unless, of course, it's not even remotely true, which is, of course, the case."
Spicer actually did cite one study that influenced Trump, a 2012 Pew study on outdated voter registrations, and CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke with that study's main author, David Becker, on Tuesday night. Becker said that since his study five years ago, voter rolls have become much more accurate, "and if you look at the numbers, you're more likely to get bitten by a shark who's won the Powerball lottery than, you know, find someone who committed voter fraud." Peter Weber
The top movie in the U.S. right now is Split, M. Night Shyamalan's new plot-twisting thriller, Jimmy Kimmel noted on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "It's about a kidnapper who has multiple personalities," he explained, "and since the movie did so well, the studio is already moving ahead with the sequel." The trailer he teed up is, of course, about President Trump, splicing together scenes from Split and actual things Trump said. "I think they have another hit on their hands," Kimmel said. Watch the trailer for the fictional Split 2 below (spoiler: Trump won). Peter Weber
On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for Badlands National Park in South Dakota briefly became the unlikely face of resistance to President Trump's apparent clampdown on public comments from federal agencies that study climate change. The series of tweets stating facts about carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere and rise in oceanic acidity were removed later Tuesday, but an unidentified official told Reuters, BuzzFeed News, and other media organizations that Trump did not order the removal, blaming the errant tweets on a rogue former employee.
"Several tweets posted on the Badlands National Park's Twitter account today were posted by a former employee who was not currently authorized to use the park's account," a National Parks official said. "The park was not told to remove the tweets but chose to do so when they realized that their account had been compromised." Badlands park superintendent Michael Pflaum told Quartz he had been unaware of the tweets since the park's "got the full on-scale blizzard going" and "we've been working on digging out, plowing roads." The woman who handles social media was working from home, he added.
The National Park Service has apparently not been subjected to the same gag order reportedly imposed on the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Health and Human Services Department. On Tuesday night, Reuters reported that the Trump administration has ordered the EPA to take down the climate change section of its website by as early as Tuesday, following the freeze of all contracts and grants. Peter Weber