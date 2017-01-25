Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 relay gold medal after teammate found guilty of doping

The International Olympic Committee has stripped Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt of his 2008 gold medal from the 4x100-meter relay, it announced Wednesday, after teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at that year's Beijing Games. The loss brings Bolt's total gold-medal count to eight, down from nine.
The IOC retested frozen athlete samples from the 2008 Games with new methods last year, The Associated Press reports. The sample Carter gave on Aug. 23, 2008 — just one day after the Jamaican men won gold in the 4x100-meter relay — was originally declared clean during the Beijing Games, but was found to contain the banned substance methylhexaneamine upon re-testing last year.
Last June, Bolt reportedly said he was "not too pleased" about Carter's results in the IOC's re-test, but told the Jamaica Gleaner he would cooperate should the IOC decide to strip the team of its medal. "It's heartbreaking, but it's one of those things," Bolt said. "If [Carter's doping] is confirmed ... and I need to give back my gold medal, it's not a problem for me." Bolt will still be an 8-time gold medalist, thanks to the two remaining golds he won in Beijing, three from London in 2012, and three from Rio last summer. Kimberly Alters
Less than one week after President Trump took office, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made history Wednesday by opening for the first time ever above 20,000 points. The Dow, which has consistently rallied since Trump won the presidential election in November, has been hovering right below 20,000 for more than a month; on Jan. 6, it came within just one point of the breakthrough.
Reuters reported Wednesday's boost was due to the numerous executive orders Trump has signed since taking office Friday, including his revivals of the Keystone and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Because of Trump's vows to roll back regulations, energy companies and financial services have seen the biggest jumps in their stocks.
However, not all credit goes to Trump. CNN Money noted the jump "is also a reflection of the solid economy Trump inherited from former President [Barack] Obama." "The economy has come a long way in eight years," said JPMorgan Funds chief global strategist David Kelly. "Overall, it's a healthier economy and does justify a much higher stock market than eight years ago." Becca Stanek
Fox News' Tucker Carlson pans proposal to 'shun' Kellyanne Conway because 'the last administration lied a lot too'
On his show Tuesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to get to the bottom of why Elite Daily senior politics writer John Haltiwanger might find President Trump aide Kellyanne Conway "uniquely reprehensible." Haltiwanger, echoing an argument outlined by New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen, personally believes the media should "shun" Conway for spreading "blatant lies," which muddy the dialogue.
While Haltiwanger contended Conway is upending debates by making statements "easily contradicted" by Trump, thus causing "more confusion about the Trump world things," Carlson argued closing Conway out of the conversation would basically be shutting the door on discourse. "We don't agree on the basic facts about a lot of different things. I mean, that's part of what discourse is, it's arguing over what the facts are," Carlson said. "And of course, you're not going to reach a place of agreement if you don't talk at all."
Carlson then pointed out that lying isn't exactly "unique" to Trump's administration, or to Conway in particular. "The last administration lied a lot too," Carlson said. "And your outrage seems selective."
Watch the full exchange below. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump is plagued by insecurities about his coverage in the media, aides who were not authorized to speak to the press revealed to The Associated Press anonymously. Trump's aides think they have a solution, though: Get the president to watch less TV.
It's easier said than done:
After relishing in Friday's inaugural festivities, the new president grew increasingly upset the next day by what he felt was "biased" media coverage of women's marches across the globe protesting his election, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Trump was particularly enraged with CNN, which he thought was "gloating" by continually running photos of the women's march alongside the smaller crowds that attended his inauguration the day before, according to this person, one of several White House aides and associates who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. [The Associated Press]
Trump frequently responds to cable news coverage using his Twitter account, and he makes a point of calling or texting show hosts to react. "Most mornings, Trump flicks on the TV and watches Morning Joe, often for long periods of time, sometimes interrupted with texts to the hosts or panelists," Axios reported Tuesday.
And for the ex-reality TV star, the obsession is hard to curb:
Underscoring Trump's habit of stoking rivalries among his staff, he has told people he wants his counselor Kellyanne Conway to be on television more. He cheered her use of the phrase "alternative facts" in a recent interview as a way to counteract what he believes is the media's inherent bias.
Those around Trump are trying to get the cable news consumer-in-chief to be near a television less often, according to one person who has spoken with him. [The Associated Press]
Read more about Trump's media addiction at AP. Jeva Lange
President Trump will sign several immigration-focused executive orders at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday, one of them a down payment on his prominent campaign pledge to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. He had vowed that Mexico would pay for the wall, but since it has refused, he modified that to Mexico will reimburse U.S. taxpayers. Trump plans to shift already allocated DHS funds to start building the wall, probably using authority under the 2006 Secure Fence Act, which allowed the president to build 700 miles of fence; former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama built 652 miles.
Trump needs money and authorization from Congress to build the remaining 1,200 miles along the border, and while Republicans in Congress have signaled their willingness to pony up, a lot will depend on cost. Trump told MSNBC last year he could build his wall for $8 billion, but most estimates put the cost much higher — Border Patrol officials said that the first 652 miles cost $2.3 billion, and not all of that is wall, and the Government Accountability Office puts the price tag for the rest at $6.5 million per mile of single-layer fence plus $4.2 million more per mile for more fencing and roads, not counting maintenance. A study in July from Bernstein Research put the total cost at $15 billion to $25 billion.
Additionally, the new fencing can't disrupt the flow of the Rio Grande and other border rivers under a 1970 treaty with Mexico, limiting building options, and much of the unwalled border is on difficult terrain or through land owned by ranchers who don't want a wall. Trump's other executive actions on Wednesday are expected to include hiring more U.S. Border Patrol agents and committing to jail more immigrants caught crossing the border, both of which would drain the DHS budget even more.
Then there's lack of public appetitive for building an expensive wall. A late-November Quinnipiac University poll found that 55 percent of voters oppose building the border wall, while a Pew poll in August found that 61 percent oppose walling off the entire border. A 49 percent plurality of Americans told Reuters/Ipsos in late October that building a Mexico border wall would be a "waste of money," versus 31 percent who called it an "effective barrier"; in Arizona, ground zero of the anti-immigration movement, 47 percent picked "waste of money" and 34 percent chose "effective barrier." Peter Weber
President Donald Trump may have entered the White House with the historic disapproval of the American public, but at least one country has his back: Russia. In a state-supported poll, just 4 percent of Russians said that they didn't think Trump would be a good president. On the other hand, more than 70 percent said that Trump would be at least "competent," The Moscow Times reports, with 40 percent saying they had "high expectations."
By comparison, most Russians in the poll disapproved of former President Barack Obama, with 81 percent viewing him negatively.
The poll reached 1,800 Russians between Jan. 20-22, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percent. Jeva Lange
Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager, Robby Mook, is teaming up with President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, for a speaking tour on "why Trump won," BuzzFeed News reports. The pair will "debate the day's hot issues while sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes from two of the most heavily-dissected campaigns ever run," Mook and Lewandowski's agency, Leading Authorities, writes.
Such tours can raise thousands of dollars per speech at universities, conferences, or corporate events, BuzzFeed News notes. Leading Authorities assures Mook and Lewandowski will be an "entertaining pair sure to keep any audience engaged." Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his intention to investigate the possibility of voter fraud in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. President Trump has repeatedly claimed that "millions" of people voted illegally in the election, although such allegations are unsubstantiated.
"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal, and even those registered to vote who are dead," Trump tweeted. "Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"
Trump's declaration comes hours after CNN's Jake Tapper challenged the White House to provide evidence to back up Trump's claims: "There is a reason they are providing no evidence," Tapper said. "There is no evidence ― it is not true." Jeva Lange