House Committee on Intelligence announces bipartisan investigation into Russia's interference in the election

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence issued a statement Wednesday announcing plans to undertake an assessment of "Russian activities and intentions in recent U.S. elections." "While the committee has already begun to receive important documents, we trust that the incoming leadership of the intelligence community will fully and promptly support our requests for information related to the inquiry," chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and ranking member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement.

The committee plans to look into Russian cyberactivity, counterintelligence concerns potentially linking Russia to campaign officials, how the U.S. government responded to information about the hacks, and possible leaks of classified information.

"This issue is not about the party, but about the country," the statement said. "The committee will continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead." Jeva Lange