Texas radio stations bans Madonna for 'un-American' remarks

If you're hoping to catch Madonna's "Vogue" or "Hung Up" on the radio, don't tune into HITS 105. The Texas radio station has announced that it's banning the pop star's songs from its airwaves for her "un-American" remarks at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. "In addition to 'F-bombs' in her speech, Madonna talked about how upset the election results had made her including her now infamous ... 'Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,' comments," the radio station wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

Terry Thomas, the station's general manager, described the move as not just "a matter of politics," but a "matter of patriotism." He urged other radio stations to follow suit.

Madonna has said her remarks were "taken wildly out of context," and that she was speaking metaphorically, not literally. Becca Stanek