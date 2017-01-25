Trump Hotels plans to triple its locations in the U.S.

Trump Hotels is aiming to triple its locations in the United States while they temporarily pause overseas expansion, Bloomberg reports. "There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we're in five," Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said Tuesday. "I don't see any reason that we couldn't be in all of them eventually."

Trump Hotels is looking at locations in Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle for new luxury properties, but it could expand its new, lower-priced "Scion" brand hotels to "secondary or tertiary cities," Bloomberg reports. The location of the first Scion hotel has not yet been announced, although it is expected to open this year.

President Donald Trump has faced criticism for his continued involvement in his brand and his refusal to divest from it. The Trump Organization has been turned over to his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and Trump pledged the company will not make any new foreign deals while he is serving as president. Jeva Lange