Trump Hotels plans to triple its locations in the U.S.

Trump Hotels is aiming to triple its locations in the United States while they temporarily pause overseas expansion, Bloomberg reports. "There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we're in five," Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said Tuesday. "I don't see any reason that we couldn't be in all of them eventually."
Trump Hotels is looking at locations in Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle for new luxury properties, but it could expand its new, lower-priced "Scion" brand hotels to "secondary or tertiary cities," Bloomberg reports. The location of the first Scion hotel has not yet been announced, although it is expected to open this year.
President Donald Trump has faced criticism for his continued involvement in his brand and his refusal to divest from it. The Trump Organization has been turned over to his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and Trump pledged the company will not make any new foreign deals while he is serving as president. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump has now spent five straight nights living at the White House, and it's already starting to feel like home, The New York Times reports. Even his morning routine starts the same as it did in New York:
[Trump's] mornings, he said, are spent as they were in Trump Tower. He rises before 6 a.m., watches television tuned to a cable channel in a small dining room in the West Wing, and looks through the morning newspapers: The New York Times, The New York Post, and now The Washington Post.
But his meetings now begin at 9 a.m., earlier than they used to, which significantly curtails his television time. Still, Mr. Trump, who does not read books, is able to end his evenings with plenty of television.
In between, Mr. Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office and has meetings in the West Wing. [The New York Times]
Alas, even the leader of the free world needs to curb his TV time; Trump's aides are reportedly begging him to watch less. Jeva Lange
The number of U.S. manufacturing jobs for people with less than a high school education fell 44 percent between 2000 and 2013, but it grew by 17 percent for people with associate degrees. Manufacturing jobs for people with graduate degrees have grown by 32 percent since 2000.
The Atlantic's Alana Semuels puts those numbers in context:
In some ways, the whole narrative that manufacturing is disappearing is flawed... Manufacturing, like most other industries in America, has modernized and become more sophisticated over the decades. To be sure, it employs millions fewer people than it did in the past. But manufacturing still makes up about 12.5 percent of America's gross domestic product, the same as it did in 1960. People who can work in modern manufacturing — those with computer skills and advanced degrees — are in demand. [The Atlantic]
While the U.S. has lost low-paying manufacturing jobs involving repetitive manual labor to China, it has simultaneously gained higher-paying "advanced" manufacturing jobs, Semuels argues, as American industry begins to specialize in production efforts that "capitalize on the country’s technology and educated labor pool." The average manufacturing worker now makes $26 an hour.
Read more about the changing face of American manufacturing at The Atlantic. Kelly Gonsalves
Bestselling author Roxane Gay will no longer publish her forthcoming book with Simon & Schuster after the publishing house's decision to reportedly buy alt-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos' book in a $250,000 deal last month, BuzzFeed News reports. Gay's book, How to Be Heard, was scheduled to be published by the Simon & Schuster imprint TED Books in March 2018.
"I can't in good conscience let them publish it while they also publish Milo," Gay said Wednesday. "So I told my agent over the weekend to pull the project."
Many in the literary community have expressed distress over Simon & Schuster's plans to publish Yiannopoulos, who last year was banned from Twitter for hate speech. "I'm more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream," Yiannopoulos said in a December announcement of his book deal. "Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared."
How to Be Heard has not yet found a new publisher. "Milo has every right to say what he wants to say, however distasteful I and many others find it to be," Gay told BuzzFeed News. "He doesn't have a right to have a book published by a major publisher but he has, in some bizarre twist of fate, been afforded that privilege. So be it. I'm not interested in doing business with a publisher willing to grant him that privilege." Jeva Lange
If you're hoping to catch Madonna's "Vogue" or "Hung Up" on the radio, don't tune into HITS 105. The Texas radio station has announced that it's banning the pop star's songs from its airwaves for her "un-American" remarks at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. "In addition to 'F-bombs' in her speech, Madonna talked about how upset the election results had made her including her now infamous ... 'Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,' comments," the radio station wrote in a post on its Facebook page.
Terry Thomas, the station's general manager, described the move as not just "a matter of politics," but a "matter of patriotism." He urged other radio stations to follow suit.
Madonna has said her remarks were "taken wildly out of context," and that she was speaking metaphorically, not literally. Becca Stanek
House Committee on Intelligence announces bipartisan investigation into Russia's interference in the election
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence issued a statement Wednesday announcing plans to undertake an assessment of "Russian activities and intentions in recent U.S. elections." "While the committee has already begun to receive important documents, we trust that the incoming leadership of the intelligence community will fully and promptly support our requests for information related to the inquiry," chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and ranking member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement.
Bipartisan RUSSIA investigation. pic.twitter.com/tzDHVczz3v
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 25, 2017
The committee plans to look into Russian cyberactivity, counterintelligence concerns potentially linking Russia to campaign officials, how the U.S. government responded to information about the hacks, and possible leaks of classified information.
"This issue is not about the party, but about the country," the statement said. "The committee will continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead." Jeva Lange
In the minds of President Donald Trump's supporters, Megyn Kelly's decision to leave Fox News for NBC News is evidence the president's takeover of the conservative news outlet is now complete, New York's Gabriel Sherman reported late Tuesday in a series of tweets:
Inside Trumpworld, there's glee that Megyn Kelly is gone from Fox. Trump allies say Trump conquered Fox, the channel now works for him.
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 25, 2017
Trump, Sherman noted, has endorsed Fox News in a way no other president has before, even going so far as to tell Americans to trust Fox first and foremost:
Trump's public endorsement of Fox News over cable news rivals is something I've never seen before. He's acknowledging Fox is now state TV.
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 25, 2017
During Bush years Cheney privately ordered hotel room TVs tuned to Fox. But Bush admin didn't blatantly tell Americans to trust Fox over CNN
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 25, 2017
Kelly, who asked Trump a notoriously tough question about his past remarks about women at the first Republican presidential primary debate, routinely pushed back against Trump and his supporters during her tenure at Fox. In fact, Kelly claimed in her memoir Settle for More, which she released just after the election, that Trump's supporters were so outraged by her criticisms and questioning that she received "death threats."
With one of the network's few voices of dissent now gone, it's easy to see why a president plagued by a historically low inaugural approval rating might be encouraging Americans to tune in. Becca Stanek
A new Edelman survey found global trust in government, businesses, non-governmental organizations, and the media all plummeted in 2016, Quartz reports. Only 37 percent of people say they trust CEOs, down 12 percentage points from last year, and only 29 percent of respondents said they trust government leaders. Just 43 percent of them had faith in the press, with trust in the media falling to an all-time low in 17 of the 28 countries polled. Overall, 53 percent of participants across income and education levels felt "the system" — referring to the four aforementioned institutions — is "failing them." Thirty-two percent were "uncertain," and just 15 percent think the system is working fine.
Edelman has been conducting its annual Trust Barometer survey for 20 years, with the latest report polling some 33,000 people around the world. Dig into the full report here. Kelly Gonsalves