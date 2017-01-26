His neighbor, 89, was too sick to live alone, so 'the grandson she never had' invited her to move in
When Norma Cook, 89, immediately offered Chris Salvatore, 31, a glass of champagne after he moved in across the hall from her, he had a feeling they would become friends. Neither one of them knew that five years later, they'd be roommates.
Cook, who has described Salvatore as "the grandson she never had," has leukemia, and spent two months in the hospital with pneumonia. Doctors said if she wanted to go back to her home in West Hollywood, California, she needed to have a nurse with her 24/7. Salvatore set up a GoFundMe page for his "friendly but sassy" neighbor, but soon realized how expensive it is to have constant care, and invited Cook to move in with him. "She couldn't be happier that I asked," he told Today. "I was over there visiting most days anyway. The only other option was for her to go into a facility. I just couldn't do that to someone who is like my own grandmother."
Her nurses and doctors said it would be a "miracle" if Cook survived through the holidays, and the fact that she's "still thriving is just a really great thing," Salvatore said. He also took in her cat, Hermes, and prepares Cook's meals. "If he can't make it as an actor, he can make it as a chef," she joked. Her unlikely roommate is a "really wonderful guy," she told Today, and their days together are well-spent. "We always watch the news," she said. "We mostly talk and drink champagne and eat peanuts." Catherine Garcia
When President Trump signed his executive order on Wednesday to start construction on his border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, one of the big questions was where the money will come from. Trump has long promised he will somehow get Mexico to pay for building the wall, though he has recently switched to promising Mexico will reimburse U.S. taxpayers. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto reiterated on Wednesday that Mexico will do no such thing. On MSNBC Wednesday evening, House Speaker Paul Ryan said taxpayers will foot the bill, at least for now, and agreed it will cost them billions.
"Well, first off, we're going to pay for it and front the money up," he told Greta Van Susteren. "There are a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this, and there are different ways to defining how exactly they pay for it. Point is, he has a promise he made to the American people, which is to secure our border — a wall is a big part of that. We agree with that goal, and we will be working with him to finance construction of the physical barrier, including the wall, on the southern border."
"The law is already on the books — I voted for it like 10 years ago — but nothing has gotten done, and now we have a president who actually wants to secure the border," Ryan said. "I think a lot of people want to secure the border, on both sides of the aisles," Van Susteren said, "but the estimates are $8 billion to $14 billion..." "That's about right," Ryan agreed.
Paul Ryan tells @greta “we're going to pay for” Trump's wall, confirms est. cost $8-14 billion; says lot of ways to get Mexico to contribute pic.twitter.com/c5URBViwpE
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 26, 2017
The 2006 law Ryan is referring to, the Secure Fence Act, authorized the construction of 700 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the Bush and Obama administrations built 652 of those miles; Congress would not only have to appropriate the money — an independent study estimated the cost at up to $25 billion — but also authorize construction of more barriers. The U.S. has already spent more than $7 billion on border fencing, including maintenance and lighting, and not only will new wall add significantly to those costs, the roads built to construct the walls may well help drug and human traffickers experts say will find ways to circumvent any wall, anyway. Peter Weber
When 11-year-old Tabay Atkins isn't at school or building elaborate Lego creations, he's a popular yoga instructor, teaching classes three days a week in San Clemente, California.
When he was 6, his mother, Sahel Anvarinejad, enrolled in a yoga teacher training program. She had just completed chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (she is now cancer-free), and her son was there "every step of the way," she told ABC News. "He saw how it changed me. I was lighter. I didn't have the heaviness that cancer brings." When Atkins finished the fifth grade last year, he was given a choice to either visit Europe or take a 200-hour yoga instructor course — he picked yoga, and was the youngest person to ever complete his program.
Anvarinejad owns her own yoga studio, Care4Yoga, and Atkins' classes are donation only, with proceeds going to charities helping kids with cancer. "I care about people and a lot of people really like taking my classes," he told ABC News. When he grows up, he'd like to open several yoga studios, and right now, he's busy training his dad, former NFL player Larry Atkins (he's now "a lot more flexible"), as well as his classmates. "It's really awesome," he said. "Some of the boys at first when I tell them they should try yoga, they say no because they think it's for girls, but yoga was actually created by men, for men." Catherine Garcia
A lawsuit filed last week by a Maryland-based electrical contractor claims the company worked "nonstop" in order to get the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., ready for a campaign event in September, but hasn't received a dime of the $2,075,731.61 it is owed for the extra work.
AES Electrical, also known as Freestate Electrical, said in court papers it was ordered to "accelerate work" on the project last fall, and employees worked "seven days per week, 10 to 14 hours per day, for nearly 50 consecutive days" to get the hotel ready for a campaign stop by now-President Trump, as well as its "soft opening." The company says it worked at that same fast pace to get the hotel prepared for its official grand opening on Oct. 26, at "significant additional cost and expense for which Freestate expected payment." The company, which says it has so far been paid $15,130,267.39, alleges that when it sent in the additional bill, the Trump Organization said it would only pay a third of it.
The suit names the Trump Organization and its contractor, Lend Lease of New York. In a statement to NBC News, a Trump Organization spokesperson said, "In developments of this scale and complexity the filing of nominal liens at the conclusion of construction is not uncommon as part of the close out process." Over the last 30 years, more than 3,500 lawsuits for non-payment of bills and wages have been filed against Trump and his companies, USA Today reports, and since 2005, his companies have been cited for 24 violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Catherine Garcia
Hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal funds to the building of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said his country absolutely will not pay for it.
Trump has said several times Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for "100 percent" of the wall's cost, but Pena Nieto, who said he "regrets and disapproves" of Trump's rush to build the barrier, disagreed. "I've said it time and time again: Mexico won't pay for any wall," he said. "It comes as our country is talking on new rules on cooperation, trade, investment, security, and migration in the North American region. As president, I assume the complete responsibility to defend the interests of Mexico and Mexicans." Mexico does "offer its friendship to the American people and its willingness to reach accords with their government," he added. "Agreements that will be in favor of both Mexico and the U.S."
Pena Nieto is scheduled to visit Trump in Washington on Jan. 31, and did not mention canceling or putting off the trip. Catherine Garcia
President Trump is basing his belief in widespread voter fraud on an event that the daughter of a key player says never happened, The New York Times reports.
Trump has been repeating baseless claims of rampant voter fraud since after the election, and on Wednesday he announced he is ordering an investigation. Unidentified staffers who attended a meeting Monday with House and Senate leaders told The Times that Trump gave a rambling explanation into why he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes — because "illegals" cast 3 to 5 million ballots, all against him. A Democrat spoke up at the meeting, the staffers said, but Trump launched into a story that he says his "friend" and "supporter," "the very famous golfer Bernhard Langer," told him.
Langer, who won the Masters twice, was standing in line at a polling place near his home in Florida when an official told him he would not be allowed to vote, Trump reportedly recounted. The president said that "ahead of and behind Mr. Langer were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote," the Times reports, "but they were nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots. The president threw out the names of Latin American countries that the voters might have come from." Trump said Langer was "frustrated," and after Trump was greeted with silence, his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) moved the conversation along, the staffers said.
Langer's daughter tells a different story. Her father was born in Bavaria and has permanent residence status, making him ineligible to vote in the U.S. "He is a citizen of Germany," Christina Langer told The Times. "He is not a friend of President Trump's, and I don't know why he would talk about him." A senior White House staffer tried to clarify, telling The Times that Langer saw Trump over Thanksgiving and told him a story about his own friend being blocked from voting, and that is what made a major impact on Trump. Which all sounds like a game of "telephone" gone very, very bad. Catherine Garcia
Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo were both "blindsided" on Wednesday by reports of a draft executive order that would walk back restrictions on torture and handling detainees, people close to the officials told Politico.
The document was published Wednesday by The New York Times and The Washington Post, and calls for the director of national intelligence to look into reopening the CIA's secret black site prisons, where brutal interrogations of terrorism suspects were carried out from 2001 to 2006. The draft order also would revoke an executive order signed by former President Barack Obama stating suspects must be treated in compliance with international law.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he had "no idea where it came from" and it is "not a White House document." It is unclear who wrote the draft order or if President Trump will sign it, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have spoken out against it, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who said "the president can sign whatever executive order he likes. But the law is the law." Trump, who on Wednesday told ABC News he has been told torture "absolutely works," said he will defer to Mattis and Pompeo on the issue. Catherine Garcia
For 12 years, veteran Corey Tibbets safeguarded the dog tags of Lance Cpl. Hector Ramos, who was killed when his helicopter crashed in Iraq in 2005.
Tibbets was part of the first unit on the scene, and when he found the dog tags, he made a promise to himself that he would one day get them to the fallen soldier's family. "I knew if it were my brother, it would mean everything to me to have that piece of him that he had on him at the end," Tibbets told NBC Chicago.
From his Texas home, Tibbets tracked down Ramos' brother, Iraq War veteran Noah Ramos, on Facebook, and sent him a message, letting Ramos know that he had something very important to give him. The pair recently met in Chicago, and Ramos said their friendship was instant. "Corey just went above and beyond — as a Marine would do — and I feel blessed he's in my life now," Ramos told NBC Chicago. "I got a piece of my brother back, I couldn't expect any more." Catherine Garcia