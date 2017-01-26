Italy ends search of avalanche-crushed hotel, with 29 dead, 9 rescued

On Thursday, rescue crews said they have now accounted for everyone who was staying at the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, a week after it was buried by at least 60,000 tons of snow, rock, and trees in an avalanche. The final death toll is 29, with nine survivors who were pulled out from the wreckage early on, including all four children at the hotel. Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Italy will conduct a criminal investigation to see if anyone is culpable for initially dismissing calls for help as a prank or other missteps that led to the disaster, but told lawmakers that the avalanche was due to an unpredictable confluence of heavy snowstorm and four powerful earthquakes in the region. Peter Weber
President Trump was inaugurated on Friday, and Samantha Bee made clear on Wednesday's Full Frontal that she was pretty distraught — if you had any doubts — cheered up only by the hilarious Trump inaugural concert on Thursday night. But on Saturday, she was in Washington for the Women's March, along with at least 500,000 other anti-Trump protesters. "Going to the Women's March was like waking up from a nightmare to find that the monster was real, but all your friends were there with sticks and torches and unflattering hats to beat back the darkness," she said. "If only we'd known sooner that all you have do to get white women to show up to a protest is to give them a craft."
Not everyone was so excited about the marches in Washington and around the world, Bee noted. "People put a lot of effort into getting to a march, while others put a lot of effort into not understanding why people were marching." You know who she's talking about. "There were 'sister' marches from coast to coast, and if you watch Fox, nowhere in between," she said. After showing photos of women marching in small towns across middle America, she turned the show over to an a cappella group that formed at the Washington march, Milck featuring the GW Sirens and Capital Blend, and their viral anthem.
Having celebrated the Women's Marches, Bee gave her show over to Trump supporters. "My team was at the inauguration Friday to witness firsthand the peaceful transfer of Obama's achievements into the landfill," she said, "and to allow some gloating from the other side." She was as good as her word, and the last interview is a remarkable act of comedic self-immolation. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump says the author of Pew study he cites is 'groveling' by denying vote fraud. Watch the researcher's response.
On CNN Tuesday afternoon, Jake Tapper dared President Trump to launch an investigation to prove his baseless, widely debunked assertion that 3-5 million people voted illegally in the last election. Trump did just that on Wednesday, and in an interview with ABC's David Muir that aired Wednesday night, Muir asked him about his extraordinary claim. Trump stood by it, mostly.
"You have people that are registered who are dead, who are illegals, who are in two states," Trump said. "You have people registered in two states. They're registered in a New York and a New Jersey. They vote twice. There are millions of votes, in my opinion." Muir pointed out that "what you have presented so far has been debunked," and Trump disagreed: "No, it hasn't. Take a look at the Pew reports." Muir said he spoke with the author of the Pew report on Tuesday night and he'd said they found no evidence of fraud. "Really? Then why did he write the report?" Trump asked. "Excuse me, then why did he write the report?"
Trump proffered a theory: "He's groveling again. You know, I always talk about the reporters that grovel when they wanna write something that you wanna hear but not necessarily millions of people wanna hear or have to hear.... Now, you're telling me Pew report has all of a sudden changed. But you have other reports and you have other statements." He said that his investigation will vindicate him, and that of the millions of illegal votes, "none of 'em come to me," adding later, "They all voted for Hillary. They didn't vote for me. I don't believe I got one."
Wolf Blitzer played part of the interview on Wednesday night, then brought on the lead author of the Pew study, David Becker, to respond.
"The reasons we wrote the report is because we were studying the degree to which records were out of date, mostly because people move," Becker said. Trump was right that there are millions of voters on rolls who have moved, and in 2012 there were up to 1.8 million people who died since they last voted, he said, "but there's a big leap between an out-of-date record, an administrative inefficiency on a list, and the act of voter fraud. It just doesn't happen. This is not something that hasn't been looked at," he added, but the regular state and federal investigations have found that voter fraud just isn't a problem. Peter Weber
His neighbor, 89, was too sick to live alone, so 'the grandson she never had' invited her to move in
When Norma Cook, 89, immediately offered Chris Salvatore, 31, a glass of champagne after he moved in across the hall from her, he had a feeling they would become friends. Neither one of them knew that five years later, they'd be roommates.
Cook, who has described Salvatore as "the grandson she never had," has leukemia, and spent two months in the hospital with pneumonia. Doctors said if she wanted to go back to her home in West Hollywood, California, she needed to have a nurse with her 24/7. Salvatore set up a GoFundMe page for his "friendly but sassy" neighbor, but soon realized how expensive it is to have constant care, and invited Cook to move in with him. "She couldn't be happier that I asked," he told Today. "I was over there visiting most days anyway. The only other option was for her to go into a facility. I just couldn't do that to someone who is like my own grandmother."
Her nurses and doctors said it would be a "miracle" if Cook survived through the holidays, and the fact that she's "still thriving is just a really great thing," Salvatore said. He also took in her cat, Hermes, and prepares Cook's meals. "If he can't make it as an actor, he can make it as a chef," she joked. Her unlikely roommate is a "really wonderful guy," she told Today, and their days together are well-spent. "We always watch the news," she said. "We mostly talk and drink champagne and eat peanuts." Catherine Garcia
When President Trump signed his executive order on Wednesday to start construction on his border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, one of the big questions was where the money will come from. Trump has long promised he will somehow get Mexico to pay for building the wall, though he has recently switched to promising Mexico will reimburse U.S. taxpayers. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto reiterated on Wednesday that Mexico will do no such thing. On MSNBC Wednesday evening, House Speaker Paul Ryan said taxpayers will foot the bill, at least for now, and agreed it will cost them billions.
"Well, first off, we're going to pay for it and front the money up," he told Greta Van Susteren. "There are a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this, and there are different ways to defining how exactly they pay for it. Point is, he has a promise he made to the American people, which is to secure our border — a wall is a big part of that. We agree with that goal, and we will be working with him to finance construction of the physical barrier, including the wall, on the southern border."
"The law is already on the books — I voted for it like 10 years ago — but nothing has gotten done, and now we have a president who actually wants to secure the border," Ryan said. "I think a lot of people want to secure the border, on both sides of the aisles," Van Susteren said, "but the estimates are $8 billion to $14 billion..." "That's about right," Ryan agreed.
Paul Ryan tells @greta “we're going to pay for” Trump's wall, confirms est. cost $8-14 billion; says lot of ways to get Mexico to contribute pic.twitter.com/c5URBViwpE
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 26, 2017
The 2006 law Ryan is referring to, the Secure Fence Act, authorized the construction of 700 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the Bush and Obama administrations built along 652 of those miles; Congress would not only have to appropriate the money — an independent study estimated the cost at up to $25 billion — but also authorize construction of more barriers. The U.S. has already spent more than $7 billion on border fencing, and not only will a new wall add significantly to those costs, the roads built to construct the wall may well help drug and human traffickers experts say will find ways to circumvent any wall, anyway. Peter Weber
When 11-year-old Tabay Atkins isn't at school or building elaborate Lego creations, he's a popular yoga instructor, teaching classes three days a week in San Clemente, California.
When he was 6, his mother, Sahel Anvarinejad, enrolled in a yoga teacher training program. She had just completed chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (she is now cancer-free), and her son was there "every step of the way," she told ABC News. "He saw how it changed me. I was lighter. I didn't have the heaviness that cancer brings." When Atkins finished the fifth grade last year, he was given a choice to either visit Europe or take a 200-hour yoga instructor course — he picked yoga, and was the youngest person to ever complete his program.
Anvarinejad owns her own yoga studio, Care4Yoga, and Atkins' classes are donation only, with proceeds going to charities helping kids with cancer. "I care about people and a lot of people really like taking my classes," he told ABC News. When he grows up, he'd like to open several yoga studios, and right now, he's busy training his dad, former NFL player Larry Atkins (he's now "a lot more flexible"), as well as his classmates. "It's really awesome," he said. "Some of the boys at first when I tell them they should try yoga, they say no because they think it's for girls, but yoga was actually created by men, for men." Catherine Garcia
A lawsuit filed last week by a Maryland-based electrical contractor claims the company worked "nonstop" in order to get the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., ready for a campaign event in September, but hasn't received a dime of the $2,075,731.61 it is owed for the extra work.
AES Electrical, also known as Freestate Electrical, said in court papers it was ordered to "accelerate work" on the project last fall, and employees worked "seven days per week, 10 to 14 hours per day, for nearly 50 consecutive days" to get the hotel ready for a campaign stop by now-President Trump, as well as its "soft opening." The company says it worked at that same fast pace to get the hotel prepared for its official grand opening on Oct. 26, at "significant additional cost and expense for which Freestate expected payment." The company, which says it has so far been paid $15,130,267.39, alleges that when it sent in the additional bill, the Trump Organization said it would only pay a third of it.
The suit names the Trump Organization and its contractor, Lend Lease of New York. In a statement to NBC News, a Trump Organization spokesperson said, "In developments of this scale and complexity the filing of nominal liens at the conclusion of construction is not uncommon as part of the close out process." Over the last 30 years, more than 3,500 lawsuits for non-payment of bills and wages have been filed against Trump and his companies, USA Today reports, and since 2005, his companies have been cited for 24 violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Catherine Garcia
Hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal funds to the building of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said his country absolutely will not pay for it.
Trump has said several times Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for "100 percent" of the wall's cost, but Pena Nieto, who said he "regrets and disapproves" of Trump's rush to build the barrier, disagreed. "I've said it time and time again: Mexico won't pay for any wall," he said. "It comes as our country is talking on new rules on cooperation, trade, investment, security, and migration in the North American region. As president, I assume the complete responsibility to defend the interests of Mexico and Mexicans." Mexico does "offer its friendship to the American people and its willingness to reach accords with their government," he added. "Agreements that will be in favor of both Mexico and the U.S."
Pena Nieto is scheduled to visit Trump in Washington on Jan. 31, and did not mention canceling or putting off the trip. Catherine Garcia