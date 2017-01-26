Trump, British prime minister will huddle with congressional Republicans at retreat Thursday

On Thursday, President Trump will speak to House and Senate Republicans at the GOP's annual policy retreat, the first retreat in a decade where the GOP controls both houses of Congress and the White House. Vice President Mike Pence will also address the congressional Republicans, as will British Prime Minister Theresa May, marking the first time a foreign head of government appears at a GOP retreat. House Speaker Paul Ryan laid out an ambitious list of policies for Trump's first 200 days, including a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act by March and a total overhaul of the U.S. tax code by midsummer, plus special funding for Trump's $14 billion Mexico border wall and an infrastructure bill.
Some Republicans, however, expressed concerns about Trump being able to stay focused on their shared agenda. "I'd rather not be revisiting and rehashing the election — it's over," said Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.). "We have to get onto the serious issue of governing. These other issues are distractions." At the same time, he added, "I don't control the Twitter feed." Peter Weber
Michelle Obama's chief speechwriter calls fact-checking 'job 1' for Trump administration speechwriters
Michelle Obama's chief speechwriter, Sarah Hurwitz, pointedly stressed the importance of White House fact-checkers in an op-ed for USA Today on Thursday. "The truth is that one of the most important and time-consuming parts of our jobs in the Obama White House, as in all recent administrations, was also the least glamorous: fact-checking," Hurwitz wrote, adding "The thought of the president or first lady inadvertently saying something untrue to any of these people because we hadn't thoroughly checked it — that was unbearable to us, and it would have been unacceptable to them."
The op-ed does not reference President Donald Trump by name, although the accusation can be read between the lines. Trump was heavily criticized for asserting in a speech on Saturday that his inauguration crowd "went all the way back to the Washington Monument," despite photographic evidence proving such a statement untrue. Trump and his staff have also claimed that "millions" of people voted illegally in the 2016 U.S. election, although they have not provided evidence to back up such claims.
"While our fact-checkers occasionally drove us crazy, we were incredibly grateful for their work," Hurwitz wrote. "It is an awesome — and terrifying — responsibility to write speeches for the leader of the free world and his or her spouse. Their words can affect markets and cause international incidents. And through their speeches, the president and first lady speak directly to the American people about their most pressing and personal concerns." Read more about the White House speechwriters and fact-checkers at USA Today. Jeva Lange
Belgium and the Netherlands have teamed up to lead in the creation of an international fund to give women in developing countries access to birth control, abortion, and sex education, The Associated Press reports. It is a move that aims to counterbalance President Donald Trump's executive action reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which restricts non-governmental organizations that receive U.S. federal funding from providing abortions abroad.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo criticized Trump's ban, saying "this decision of the White House has an immediate impact on the lives of millions of girls and women in developing nations."
"Research shows that ending support to these organizations leads to less access to contraceptives. Hence, it increases the numbers of abortions," and often unsafe ones at that, De Croo went on. "The result of the measure is that many teenage girls will be scarred for the rest of their lives, or even lose their lives."
The Netherlands agreed, asserting that they wanted to set up a fund to "compensate for this financial setback."
Every Republican president since former President Ronald Reagan has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which Democrats have repeatedly repealed when assuming office. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump launched his seventh day in office by tearing into Chelsea Manning, the former army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking classified military documents and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks. Former President Obama commuted the sentence of Manning before leaving office:
Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
Trump's tweet was apparently a reaction to an op-ed Manning published in The Guardian on Thursday. "Barack Obama left behind hints of a progressive legacy. Unfortunately, despite his faith in our system and his positive track record on many issues over the last eight years, there have been very few permanent accomplishments," Manning wrote. She added: "The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama's legacy: Do not start off with a compromise. They won't meet you in the middle. Instead, what we need is an unapologetic progressive leader."
Manning has not technically been released from prison, contrary to Trump's tweet. She will be released in May 2017, long before her initial release date of May 2045; she was originally sentenced to 35 years. Jeva Lange
On Thursday, rescue crews said they have now accounted for everyone who was staying at the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, a week after it was buried by at least 60,000 tons of snow, rock, and trees in an avalanche. The final death toll is 29, with nine survivors who were pulled out from the wreckage early on, including all four children at the hotel. Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Italy will conduct a criminal investigation to see if anyone is culpable for initially dismissing calls for help as a prank or other missteps that led to the disaster, but told lawmakers that the avalanche was due to an unpredictable confluence of heavy snowstorm and four powerful earthquakes in the region. Peter Weber
President Trump was inaugurated on Friday, and Samantha Bee made clear on Wednesday's Full Frontal that she was pretty distraught — if you had any doubts — cheered up only by the hilarious Trump inaugural concert on Thursday night. But on Saturday, she was in Washington for the Women's March, along with at least 500,000 other anti-Trump protesters. "Going to the Women's March was like waking up from a nightmare to find that the monster was real, but all your friends were there with sticks and torches and unflattering hats to beat back the darkness," she said. "If only we'd known sooner that all you have do to get white women to show up to a protest is to give them a craft."
Not everyone was so excited about the marches in Washington and around the world, Bee noted. "People put a lot of effort into getting to a march, while others put a lot of effort into not understanding why people were marching." You know who she's talking about. "There were 'sister' marches from coast to coast, and if you watch Fox, nowhere in between," she said. After showing photos of women marching in small towns across middle America, she turned the show over to an a cappella group that formed at the Washington march, Milck featuring the GW Sirens and Capital Blend, and their viral anthem.
Having celebrated the Women's Marches, Bee gave her show over to Trump supporters. "My team was at the inauguration Friday to witness firsthand the peaceful transfer of Obama's achievements into the landfill," she said, "and to allow some gloating from the other side." She was as good as her word, and the last interview is a remarkable act of comedic self-immolation. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump says the author of Pew study he cites is 'groveling' by denying vote fraud. Watch the researcher's response.
On CNN Tuesday afternoon, Jake Tapper dared President Trump to launch an investigation to prove his baseless, widely debunked assertion that 3-5 million people voted illegally in the last election. Trump did just that on Wednesday, and in an interview with ABC's David Muir that aired Wednesday night, Muir asked him about his extraordinary claim. Trump stood by it, mostly.
"You have people that are registered who are dead, who are illegals, who are in two states," Trump said. "You have people registered in two states. They're registered in a New York and a New Jersey. They vote twice. There are millions of votes, in my opinion." Muir pointed out that "what you have presented so far has been debunked," and Trump disagreed: "No, it hasn't. Take a look at the Pew reports." Muir said he spoke with the author of the Pew report on Tuesday night and he'd said they found no evidence of fraud. "Really? Then why did he write the report?" Trump asked. "Excuse me, then why did he write the report?"
Trump proffered a theory: "He's groveling again. You know, I always talk about the reporters that grovel when they wanna write something that you wanna hear but not necessarily millions of people wanna hear or have to hear.... Now, you're telling me Pew report has all of a sudden changed. But you have other reports and you have other statements." He said that his investigation will vindicate him, and that of the millions of illegal votes, "none of 'em come to me," adding later, "They all voted for Hillary. They didn't vote for me. I don't believe I got one."
Wolf Blitzer played part of the interview on Wednesday night, then brought on the lead author of the Pew study, David Becker, to respond.
"The reasons we wrote the report is because we were studying the degree to which records were out of date, mostly because people move," Becker said. Trump was right that there are millions of voters on rolls who have moved, and in 2012 there were up to 1.8 million people who died since they last voted, he said, "but there's a big leap between an out-of-date record, an administrative inefficiency on a list, and the act of voter fraud. It just doesn't happen. This is not something that hasn't been looked at," he added, but the regular state and federal investigations have found that voter fraud just isn't a problem. Peter Weber
His neighbor, 89, was too sick to live alone, so 'the grandson she never had' invited her to move in
When Norma Cook, 89, immediately offered Chris Salvatore, 31, a glass of champagne after he moved in across the hall from her, he had a feeling they would become friends. Neither one of them knew that five years later, they'd be roommates.
Cook, who has described Salvatore as "the grandson she never had," has leukemia, and spent two months in the hospital with pneumonia. Doctors said if she wanted to go back to her home in West Hollywood, California, she needed to have a nurse with her 24/7. Salvatore set up a GoFundMe page for his "friendly but sassy" neighbor, but soon realized how expensive it is to have constant care, and invited Cook to move in with him. "She couldn't be happier that I asked," he told Today. "I was over there visiting most days anyway. The only other option was for her to go into a facility. I just couldn't do that to someone who is like my own grandmother."
Her nurses and doctors said it would be a "miracle" if Cook survived through the holidays, and the fact that she's "still thriving is just a really great thing," Salvatore said. He also took in her cat, Hermes, and prepares Cook's meals. "If he can't make it as an actor, he can make it as a chef," she joked. Her unlikely roommate is a "really wonderful guy," she told Today, and their days together are well-spent. "We always watch the news," she said. "We mostly talk and drink champagne and eat peanuts." Catherine Garcia