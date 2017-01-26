President Donald Trump addresses Republican retreat, says it's 'nice to win'

President Donald Trump addressed the Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, joking to the audience that it is "nice to win. It's been a while."

In his speech, Trump expressed frustration that his Cabinet nominees were not quickly being confirmed and suggested that he and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto had mutually agreed to cancel their upcoming meeting, claiming it would have been "fruitless, and I want to go a different way." Peña Nieto informed the White House earlier Thursday that he would no longer attend the meeting after Trump suggested it should be canceled "if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall." Peña Nieto has repeatedly stated Mexico will not fund any construction.

Trump says he's made it clear to Mexico that "the American people will not pay for the wall" https://t.co/C7GzB027RE pic.twitter.com/DpYZjN9ddG — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 26, 2017

Trump did not take questions from House and Senate Republicans after his speech, a break with the usual customs. Jeva Lange