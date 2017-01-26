Theresa May says the U.K., U.S. can't 'remake the world in our own image'

Speaking to U.S. Republicans on Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the days of "failed policies" in sovereign countries "in an attempt to remake the world in our own image" are over.

May went on to add that Britain and the United States cannot "afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene. We must be strong, smart, and hard-headed. And we must demonstrate the resolve necessary to stand up for our interests. And whether it is the security of Israel in the Middle East or Estonia in the Baltic states, we must always stand up for our friends and allies in democratic countries that find themselves in tough neighborhoods, too."

The prime minister spoke in support of NATO, which President Trump has called "obsolete," and said it's of the utmost importance to know the difference between the "extreme and hateful ideology" of Islamist extremism and the "peaceful religion of Islam and the hundreds of millions of its adherents," the BBC reports. She also warned that when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump must "engage but beware. We should not jeopardize the freedoms that President Reagan and Mrs. Thatcher brought to Eastern Europe by accepting President Putin's claim that it is now in his sphere of influence." May will meet with Trump on Friday. Catherine Garcia