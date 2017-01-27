Frustrated NBA player punches team bench, breaks arm

Nobody likes playing poorly, but Enes Kanter of the Oklahoma City Thunder made it so much worse for himself Thursday night when he punched the team bench out of frustration and, in doing so, broke his arm:
Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirms Enes Kanter sustained a fractured forearm. He smacked the team's bench tonight.pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017
Forearm breaks like Kanter's typically take about two months to heal. "It's tough, man, especially to do it the way he did it, it's very unfortunate," said the Thunder's Russell Westbrook after the game. "He's a strong man, and he'll be back better."
The Thunder ended up winning the game anyway, beating the Dallas Mavericks 109-98. Kanter lost to the chair, 1-0. Jeva Lange
CNN's Chris Cuomo demanded evidence from the man President Trump says can prove voter fraud. He said he was still 'checking' the facts.
By the time CNN's Chris Cuomo was done interrogating Gregg Phillips, founder of advocacy group VoteStand, on Friday morning, Phillips' claim that he'd "verified more than three million votes" were cast by "non-citizens" in the presidential election wasn't looking so airtight.
Completed analysis of database of 180 million voter registrations.
Number of non-citizen votes exceeds 3 million.
Consulting legal team.
— Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 11, 2016
We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens.
We are joining .@TrueTheVote to initiate legal action. #unrigged
— Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 13, 2016
Cuomo started the interview by asking Phillips for his evidence, which Phillips then admitted he couldn't yet provide because his operation was still "going back in and checking" to make sure they know who each of the voters are. But Phillips said he was already certain the numbers were "right."
"But why would I believe your conclusion if you won't show me your means and methods of analysis?" Cuomo asked. Phillips argued that "you can reach a conclusion and then still verify it." "Then how do you know if you're right?" Cuomo asked. "That's exactly what we're doing," Phillips said.
Cuomo argued Phillips should've had all this in line before making a claim that is "about the legitimacy of a democracy." Even more problematic, Cuomo said, is that President Trump has already repeated Phillips' claims. After watching the interview, Trump tweeted Friday that he's "looking forward to seeing final results of VoteStand" — which Phillips suggested might take at least a few more months to produce.
Watch Phillips try to make his case below. Becca Stanek
The brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till has haunted and horrified decades of Americans. The story goes that in 1955, when Chicago native Till was visiting family in Sumner, Mississippi, he allegedly whistled at Carolyn Bryant, the wife of a white man, Roy Bryant. Till said something "unprintable," Carolyn told the court later. "[Till] said [he had done something] with white women before" and Carolyn was "just scared to death."
Roy Bryant and his friend, J.W. Milam, were so furious that they abducted Till, disfigured and murdered him, and dumped his body in a river. Milam and Bryant were arrested, but the all-white jury who listened to Carolyn Bryant's testimony voted "not guilty" in under an hour. The two men walked free, and the incident launched the modern-day Civil Rights movement.
But key details in the story might be incorrect, Vanity Fair reports — because the details are actually a lie.
Down through the decades, Carolyn Bryant Donham (she would divorce, then marry twice more) was a mystery woman. An attractive mother of two young boys, she had spent approximately one minute alone with Till before, in view of others, the alleged whistling had occurred. (He may not have whistled; he was said to have a lisp.) Carolyn then dropped out of sight, never speaking to the media about the incident. But she is hidden no more. In a new book, The Blood of Emmett Till (Simon & Schuster), Timothy Tyson, a Duke University senior research scholar, reveals that Carolyn — in 2007, at age 72 — confessed that she had fabricated the most sensational part of her testimony. "That part's not true," she told Tyson, about her claim that Till had made verbal and physical advances on her. As for the rest of what happened that evening in the country store, she said she couldn't remember. (Carolyn is now 82, and her current whereabouts have been kept secret by her family.) [Vanity Fair]
Read the full story at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange
Art of the Deal author and U.S. President Donald Trump is maybe not the negotiator he's chalked up to be. Despite his spokesperson once dubbing him "the best negotiator in the history of the world," Thursday's series of incidents with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto were evidence to the contrary, The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza writes.
Mexico is a major trading partner and ally of the U.S., but was alienated Thursday when Trump insisted Mexico would pay for the border wall, Peña Nieto insisted he wouldn't, and Trump responded by tweeting that if that was the case, then maybe the two leaders should cancel their upcoming meeting. Peña Nieto, in essence, said, "Okay, fine."
This depressing episode confirms several of the worst fears about Trump. The first is that he is not a good negotiator. Rather than waiting a week before he issued his executive orders on immigration, Trump signed them at a moment that maximally embarrassed [Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis] Videgaray, the Mexican official who is the most sympathetic to him. The moves left the unpopular Peña Nieto with no choice but to cancel next week's visit, and poisoned the relationship with one of America's closest allies and our third-largest trading partner. [The New Yorker]
A Mexican Embassy official noted to Lizza that the diplomats at the White House were also furious at Trump for signing an executive order in his first days as president that called for the construction on the border and expanded deportation laws. "They were like, 'What the f--- are we going to negotiate?'" the official told The New Yorker. "'You've done the job. What are we going to negotiate if you've signed this? What's wrong with you?'" Jeva Lange
President Trump has nominated the former chief executive of ExxonMobil for secretary of state, dismissed climate change as a hoax, and created pervasive concerns in the clean energy industry about the future of federal subsidies. Yet, shares of electric automaker Tesla, which recently merged with solar energy panel manufacturer SolarCity, have soared since Trump took office. This week, The New York Times reported, Tesla closed "within striking distance of a record high."
That may all be thanks to Tesla and SolarCity founder Elon Musk's strategic relationship with Trump. Musk hasn't always been a fan of Trump — he once said Trump was "not the right guy" to be president — but Musk now seems set on making a bromance bloom, and Trump isn't disinterested:
The president-elect invited Mr. Musk to Trump Tower in December as part of a group of technology executives and named him to his strategic and policy forum of business leaders.
And Mr. Musk was with a group of manufacturing executives at a White House meeting this week at which, according to a participant, he broached the subject of a carbon tax. Surprisingly, Mr. Trump didn't reject it out of hand.
For his part, Mr. Musk this week endorsed Rex W. Tillerson, a pillar of the fossil fuel establishment as chief executive of ExxonMobil, for secretary of state. [The New York Times]
The relationship isn't totally out of left field, said Adam Jonas, an automotive analyst at Morgan Stanley who recently upgraded Tesla stock to "overweight." "When you look at the businesses Tesla is in, you see many areas of overlapping interest," Jonas told The New York Times. "To the extent the new administration prioritizes the creation of valuable, innovative high tech, and manufacturing jobs, Tesla stands at the epicenter of that." Trump's interest in jobs creation might be the leverage Musk needs to save federal subsidies.
Already, solar investors' concerns are starting to abate. But can a bromance really save the day? "I want to believe that Trump won't kill solar," said alternative energy analyst Andrew Hughes. "But there's still a lot of uncertainty."
For more on the story, head over to The New York Times. Becca Stanek
President Trump is expected to sign an executive order restricting or entirely suspending visas for people from seven nations in the greater Mideast, among them Iraq. If Trump moves forward with the order, Baghdad is reportedly considering retaliating with a similar suspension of visas for Americans.
"There is mutual treatment between Iraq and the U.S. in terms of diplomatic relations and visa issuance," said Renas Jano, an Iraqi lawmaker from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and a member of the foreign relations committee. "It is very likely that Iraq might suspend issuing visas to U.S. citizens following the U.S. president's decision to suspend visas to Iraqi citizens."
Such a move could have serious consequences for the United States' 14-year military intervention in Iraq, which in theory — if not in practice — would be hobbled by a U.S. visa ban by Baghdad. "If Iraq responds the same way to Trump's decision by suspending visas to U.S. citizens, we will lose a lot," Jano said, "as there is a big American force here helping us in our war against [the Islamic State]. In addition, there are many U.S. diplomats and business people here." Representatives of the Iraqi government are planning a visit to Washington to discuss the matter, Jano added. Bonnie Kristian
Kellyanne Conway says Mexico wants 'to continue to allow people and I assume drugs' into America
Mexico does not want to pay for a wall along its border with the United States because the structure would interfere with illegal exports and immigration, argued Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, in an interview with CBS anchor Gayle King on Friday.
"Well they don't want it, Gayle, because they want to continue to allow people and I assume drugs, since they're not doing much to stop that, pouring over our borders," Conway said in answer to a question about why America's southern neighbor should pay for a wall it does not support. "We have to look at America," Conway continued. "Mexico should pay for that wall because they get an awful lot from this country through NAFTA and through other monetary disbursements."
Those "other monetary disbursements" include money sent home by Mexican immigrants to America and other countries who share part of their earnings with family members who did not emigrate. As Conway noted, these disbursements are a major part of Mexico's economy, amounting to more than its oil exports earned in 2015, which means the Trump administration would have serious leverage should it choose to target such payments. Watch Conway's comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Kellyanne Conway on how Trump plans to pay for Mexico border wall https://t.co/JzbDKmKfkV via @YouTube #altfacts
— Mike King (@MikeRougham) January 27, 2017
Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's proposal to roll back Russian sanctions, saying it's in line with 'America first' stance
The day before President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled phone call Saturday, top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said the administration is still considering walking back sanctions imposed on Russia. The U.S. has placed sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as for its meddling ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "All of that is under consideration," Conway said Friday when asked during an interview on Fox & Friends if Trump is considering easing sanctions "right away."
Trump has previously suggested rolling back the sanctions imposed over Crimea if Russia agrees to a nuclear arms reduction. Conway in her interview claimed it is in the United States' interest to improve relations with foreign leaders, and to work with Putin if he wants to join the fight against "radical Islamic terrorists."
"But don't they have to change their behavior in order to get those sanctions lifted?" one of the hosts asked, pointing to Russia's actions in Syria. Conway responded by reiterating Trump's focus on "America first." "Yes, he will call out other nations when he believes it's not in the American interest and in the interest of humanity, but that's what these conversations are for, these private conversations with world leaders," Conway said.
As for whether it was Trump or Putin who initiated their chat, Conway wouldn't say. "I won't divulge that," Conway said, when the question arose on a separate interview with CBS News on Friday. "But it also doesn't matter in that we have to have leaders talking to each other."
Catch a snippet of Conway's Fox & Friends interview below. Becca Stanek
.@KellyannePolls on President Trump's call with Putin tomorrow: Removing sanctions is under consideration pic.twitter.com/dL0CsywD9P
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 27, 2017