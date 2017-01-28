Trump memorializes Space Shuttle Challenger, attacks newspapers in morning tweets

While the official @POTUS Twitter account remains dedicated to more formal White House statements and events, President Donald Trump used his personal Twitter feed Saturday morning to memorialize the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger on the 31st anniversary of the craft's deadly explosion.

Today, we remember the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger, 31 years later. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/OhshQsFRfl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

The tweet struck an incongruous note after Trump's posts two hours earlier Saturday in which he ripped The New York Times and The Washington Post over perceived unfair coverage. "The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!" the president began, give the Times the same "fake news" label he ascribes to CNN.

"Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas [sic] been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its dwindling subscribers and readers," Trump continued. "They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST." Bonnie Kristian