Trump's refugee plan draws ire from evangelicals, Europeans, and Democrats

President Trump came under widespread criticism Friday and Saturday after signing an executive order that bans U.S. entry from seven majority-Muslim nations for 90 days whiles suspending all refugee admissions for 120 days and instituting a preference for persecuted Christians once admissions resume.
"Christ calls us to care for everyone, regardless of who they are and where they come from," said Jenny Yang of World Relief, an evangelical organization that provides refugee resettlement services, in comments that reflect the uproar from a diversity of religious leaders. Some 2,000 clergy members signed a letter via the Interfaith Immigration Coalition which argues the United States "has an urgent moral responsibility to receive refugees and asylum seekers who are in dire need of safety."
Representatives of France and Germany likewise registered their alarm at the order, while British Prime Minister Theresa May refused to offer an opinion. In Washington, Democrats castigated the order. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said "tears are running down the checks of the Statue of Liberty" and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) labeled it "a betrayal of American values." Bonnie Kristian
Men, women, and even children are working to clear snowy roads on the way to North Korea's elite Masikryong ski resort, an NBC News report finds. Equipped with only sticks, pickaxes, and makeshift shovels, the laborers — who look to be as young as 11 — were not observed to have any salt or snowplows to help them clear "dozens of miles" of snowy roads.
North Korea’s Masikryong Ski Resort Is Kept Open by Work Gangs https://t.co/Mq6vGUOW60 pic.twitter.com/gn4HAtfmP7
— News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) January 27, 2017
At the end of those roads are Masikryong slopes, a world-class ski resort frequented only by the wealthy or well-connected few of North Korean society. "They will swim in its half-Olympic sized pool, drink imported French cognac and Scotch whisky in its bars — there is no sign of successful sanctions here — and eat delicious fish from the nearby sea," all before driving home "past the massed and huddled work gangs toiling through the day, hacking away at the snow and ice." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke by phone Saturday morning, a conversation Abe characterized as a mutual confirmation of "the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance for areas such as the economy and national security." Abe said after the call that he and Trump plan to meet in person for bilateral discussions on Feb. 10 "to have a candid exchange of views on the economy and security issues as a whole."
On Monday, Trump signed an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade deal Abe supported as central to Japanese economic growth. Trump will also speak Saturday with the leaders of Germany, Russia, and France. Bonnie Kristian
Eight in 10 Americans oppose cutting federal funding to Planned Parenthood (PP) if the money is used for non-abortion services like breast cancer screening, new Quinnipiac poll results published Friday show; and a smaller majority, 62 percent, supports preserving funding when the money's use is not specified. The same survey found that 58 percent of Americans support some abortion restrictions, while 28 percent say it should be legal in all cases and 9 percent want it to be illegal always. Some 70 percent of respondents, including 43 percent of self-identifed Republicans, said they agree with the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade.
However, a Marist poll also released this week in advance of the March for Life in Washington paints a more complex picture. That survey found nearly a quarter of those who identify as "pro-life" or "pro-choice" sometimes think the other label applies. Only 35 percent said they support using tax dollars to pay for abortions (a question asked without reference to PP specifically), while 61 percent said they oppose it. Strikingly, the Marist poll also found 59 percent of Americans would support "banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy except to save the life of the mother," a proposal President Trump has said he would sign into law.
The Marist survey was funded by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic organization, and has a 1.9 percent margin of error. The Quinnipiac margin of error is 2.8 percent. Bonnie Kristian
While the official @POTUS Twitter account remains dedicated to more formal White House statements and events, President Donald Trump used his personal Twitter feed Saturday morning to memorialize the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger on the 31st anniversary of the craft's deadly explosion.
Today, we remember the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger, 31 years later. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/OhshQsFRfl
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017
The tweet struck an incongruous note after Trump's posts two hours earlier Saturday in which he ripped The New York Times and The Washington Post over perceived unfair coverage. "The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!" the president began, give the Times the same "fake news" label he ascribes to CNN.
"Thr [sic] coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas [sic] been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its dwindling subscribers and readers," Trump continued. "They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST." Bonnie Kristian
Just one day after President Trump signed an executive order that bans U.S. entry from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia for 90 days while suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, the rule already faces partial challenge in court.
Immigration lawyers acting on behalf of two Iraqi men — Hameed Khalid Darweesh, 53, a former U.S. Army employee and Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, 33, who is married to a former U.S. security contractor — have filed suit to limit the order. The men had valid visas to enter the United States, but Trump signed the executive order while both were in transit to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. On arrival Friday evening, both were detained at the airport.
The lawsuit calls for their release and the legal protection of other people with legitimate travel papers who may now be in similar situations in airports around the country. Darweesh and Alshawi's "continued unlawful detention is part of a widespread pattern applied to many refugees and arriving aliens detained after the issuance of the January 27, 2017 executive order," the suit alleges. Bonnie Kristian
Congressional Republicans were divided in a closed-door meeting Thursday over how to best proceed with their pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, according to a recording of the session first documented in a Washington Post report Friday afternoon. The recording was sent anonymously to the Post and several other news outlets, including Politico.
The lawmakers worried the repeal process is moving too quickly and debated how to nix the parts of ObamaCare the GOP finds most objectionable without spiking the price of care, adding to the national debt, or leaving millions of Americans without coverage. "We're telling those people that we're not going to pull the rug out from under them," said Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) in a plea for a measured approach, "and if we do this too fast, we are in fact going to pull the rug out from under them."
"We'd better be sure that we're prepared to live with the market we've created" with the eventual replacement plan, cautioned Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.). "That's going to be called TrumpCare. Republicans will own that lock, stock and barrel, and we'll be judged in the election less than two years away." Rep. John Faso (R-N.Y.) expressed worry that including a measure removing federal funding from Planned Parenthood in the repeal bill could prove to be "a gigantic political trap," perhaps even one undercut by a hypothetical "tweet from the president [saying], 'We should protect Planned Parenthood.'" Bonnie Kristian
Oscar-nominated British actor John Hurt died Wednesday after a long bout of pancreatic cancer, his representative announced Saturday. He was 77 years old.
Perhaps best known for his role in 1980's The Elephant Man, Hurt's career spanned six decades and included roles in the Harry Potter movies as Mr. Ollivander, V for Vendetta, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Doctor Who as the War Doctor. He most recently appeared in Jackie, a biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and completed filming on several projects that will be released posthumously.
"John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit," Hurt's wife, Anwen, said in a statement. "He touched all our lives with joy and magic and it will be a strange world without him." Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted, "So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends." Bonnie Kristian