The Trump-Putin call addressed national security, not American sanctions

President Trump's much-anticipated phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday afternoon mostly focused on national security issues and did not, as some expected, address the easing of U.S. sanctions against Russia which Trump has indicated he will consider. Both the White House and the Kremlin described the conversation as constructive, with a White House statement characterizing it as covering "a range in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria."

"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the statement continued. "Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern."

Moscow's statement added more detail, saying the presidents discussed terrorism, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, nuclear proliferation, North and South Korea, and Ukraine. "The two leaders emphasized that joining efforts in fighting the main threat — international terrorism — is a top priority," the Russian statement said.

Trump also spoke with leaders of Japan, Germany, and France on Saturday. Bonnie Kristian