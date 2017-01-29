Iran will issue a retaliatory travel ban, but Iraq will not

Two of the seven majority-Muslim countries subject to President Trump's temporary travel ban have already announced their responses.

After initial rumors that Iraq might react with a denial of entry to U.S. citizens, Baghdad backed down Sunday, saying it understands why Trump issued the executive order but asked that America's "special relationship" with Iraq, where the U.S. has been at war since 2003, be taken into consideration. Iraqis hope the rule "will not affect the efforts of strengthening and developing the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States," said government representative Saad al-Hadithi.

Meanwhile, Iran intends to move forward with a reciprocal ban, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday. However, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a swipe at ongoing legal battles over Trump's order, "Unlike the U.S., our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed." Tehran labeled Trump's rule "an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular." Bonnie Kristian