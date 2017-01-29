Theresa May orders ministers to press U.S. counterparts on Trump order

Airport chaos including the detention of travelers with legitimate papers is a worthwhile sacrifice for national security, said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, on Fox News Sunday while speaking with Chris Wallace. "325,000 people from overseas came into this country just yesterday through our airports," she said, and fewer than 400 have been affected by President Trump's Friday executive order that temporarily bans U.S. entry of people from seven majority-Muslim nations.

"That's 1 percent," Conway continued. "And I think in terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders, of our people, it's a small price to pay," she added, arguing that temporary detention pales in comparison to the grief of the children whose parents were killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Her comments come in response to the case of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. Army employee, who were detained at the airport in New York City because Trump signed the order while they were in transit. Multiple judges ruled Saturday night that they and those in comparable situations must be released.