Republican critics blast Trump order as 'ridiculous,' 'overly broad,' and unconstitutional

Washington Democrats quickly castigated President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admissions, while the GOP mostly remained silent as criticism of the rule mounted. By Sunday, however, at least six congressional Republicans — two representatives and four senators — expressed varying degrees of public opposition.

"Enhancing long term national security requires that we have a clear-eyed view of radical Islamic terrorism," wrote Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in a brief post on Medium, "without ascribing radical Islamic terrorist views to all Muslims." Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) called the order "ridiculous" and a potential threat to "many innocent, vulnerable people," while Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) tweeted that it is "not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality" and that the unconstitutional order "appears to be more about politics than safety."

5/ We must do much more to properly vet refugees, but a blanket ban represents an extreme approach not consistent with our nation's values. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska all said the order is too sweeping. As-is, Trump's order "is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic," Collins argued.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) defended Trump's plan, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the courts should settle the issue. Bonnie Kristian