McCain, Graham: Trump order 'may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security'
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released a joint statement on Sunday criticizing President Trump's executive order on immigration, saying that by banning refugees from majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, a signal is being sent "intended or not that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security."
While the United States must defend its borders, it has to be done in a way that "makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation," the senators said. The confusion at airports across the country on Saturday showed the executive order "was not properly vetted," and they are "particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security."
McCain and Graham also said the executive order hurts interpreters who served the U.S. military, refugees who "have suffered unspeakable horrors," green card holders, and U.S. allies in Iraq. "Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," the senators said. "At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat [the Islamic State]. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight out common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against [ISIS] are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred." Before tweeting his own statement about the executive order, Trump tweeted that McCain and Graham are "sadly weak on immigration" and "always looking to start World War III." Catherine Garcia
Five people were killed and an unknown number injured Sunday night when gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers, the mosque's president told reporters.
Police confirmed the shooting and said there are suspects in custody, but did not say how many. A witness told Reuters there were about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center when up to three gunmen came in and started to shoot. The mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, who was not at the mosque when the shooting took place, called the attack "barbaric." There has been an uptick in incidents of Islamophobia in recent years, Reuters reports, and last year, a pig's head was left on the cultural center's doorstep. Catherine Garcia
In a statement released Sunday, President Trump said the executive order he signed on Friday "is not a Muslim ban," and while he has "tremendous feeling" for the refugees fleeing Syria, "my first priority will always be to protect and serve our country."
The order, which caused confusion and protests at airports across the country and outrage from Democrats and Republicans alike, stopped refugee entry into the U.S. for 120 days and barred citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen — from entering the U.S. for three months.
Although Trump campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani said on Saturday Trump had asked him how to "legally" implement a "Muslim ban," in his statement, Trump said: "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order." Four countries not affected by the order are Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates — the home nations of the 19 terrorists involved in the Sept. 11 attacks and places where Trump and his family do business. Catherine Garcia
A White House official said Sunday that the multiple court rulings limiting enforcement of President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admissions do not defeat the order as a whole.
The statement was similar to comments made by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in an interview on Fox News Sunday, in which she distinguished between enforcement of the order against travelers who already obtained legitimate visas before the order was signed (the specific province of the rulings) and those applying for U.S. entrance after the order was signed. The rulings do not "affect the executive order at all," Conway said, "because the executive order is going to be prospective — it's preventing, not detaining."
However, some reports suggest Customs and Border Patrol agents may be defying the judges' orders on direction of the White House.
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more details become available. Bonnie Kristian
In a presidential memorandum issued Saturday night, President Trump gave a permanent seat on the National Security Council (NSC) to Stephen Bannon, chief White House strategist and the controversial former head of Breitbart News.
The memo restructured the NSC, adding Bannon to "the principals committee" while removing the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as the director of national intelligence, who will now be limited to meetings "where issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Sunday he finds the decision worrisome and a "radical departure from any national security council in history." Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice labeled the reorganization "stone cold crazy." Bonnie Kristian
Washington Democrats quickly castigated President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admissions, while the GOP mostly remained silent as criticism of the rule mounted. By Sunday, however, at least six congressional Republicans — two representatives and four senators — expressed varying degrees of public opposition.
"Enhancing long-term national security requires that we have a clear-eyed view of radical Islamic terrorism," wrote Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in a brief post on Medium, "without ascribing radical Islamic terrorist views to all Muslims." Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) called the order "ridiculous" and a potential threat to "many innocent, vulnerable people," while Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) tweeted that it is "not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality" and that the unconstitutional order "appears to be more about politics than safety."
5/ We must do much more to properly vet refugees, but a blanket ban represents an extreme approach not consistent with our nation's values.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017
Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) all said the order is too sweeping. As-is, Trump's order "is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic," Collins argued.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) defended Trump's plan, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the courts should settle the issue. Bonnie Kristian
After initially declining to comment on President Trump's executive order suspending U.S. entry from seven majority-Muslim countries as well as all refugee admissions, conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday asked Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to contact their American counterparts and push back on the rule. Johnson will speak with the U.S. State Department, and Rudd will reach out to Homeland Security.
May does "not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking," said a statement from Downing Street. If the order impacts anyone from the United Kingdom, the statement continued, "then clearly we will make representations to the U.S. government about that." High-profile Britons who could be affected by the ban include Somali-born Olympic distance runner Sir Mo Farah and Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, who was born in Iraq. Both have dual citizenship. Bonnie Kristian
Airport chaos including the detention of travelers with legitimate papers is a worthwhile sacrifice for national security, said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, on Fox News Sunday while speaking with Chris Wallace. "325,000 people from overseas came into this country just yesterday through our airports," she said, and fewer than 400 have been affected by President Trump's Friday executive order that temporarily bans U.S. entry of people from seven majority-Muslim nations.
"That's 1 percent," Conway continued. "And I think in terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders, of our people, it's a small price to pay," she added, arguing that temporary detention pales in comparison to the grief of the children whose parents were killed in the 9/11 attacks.
Her comments come in response to the case of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. Army employee, who were detained at the airport in New York City because Trump signed the order while they were in transit. Multiple judges ruled Saturday night that they and those in comparable situations must be released.
Wallace pressed Conway to address President Trump's incorrect claim that it has been substantially more difficult for Christian refugees to enter the United States than Muslim refugees, and to answer why countries like Saudi Arabia, the home country of the majority of 9/11 hijackers, are not on the seven-country list. Conway repeatedly deflected on both issues. Watch her remarks in context below. Bonnie Kristian