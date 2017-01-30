Trump's first White House movie screening was Finding Dory

On Sunday afternoon, President Trump held his first official movie screening in the White House since taking office — Finding Dory, the heartwarming tale of a fish who was separated from her parents as a child and travels to the United States so they can be together again.
Star Albert Brooks found the timing intriguing, tweeting it was "odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family, when he's preventing it in real life." On Friday, Trump signed an executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, and over the weekend, vetted refugees and green card and visa holders were detained at airports and removed from airplanes headed to the U.S.
Protests against the travel ban were held on Saturday and Sunday at airports across the country, and lest people think Trump was watching the sequel to Finding Nemo as demonstrators raged against the order, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump didn't stay in the theater long enough to watch the beauty of a forgetful fish reuniting with her parents, saying, "Actually, he spent 60 seconds welcoming and thanking spouses and children of White House staff then right back to work." Catherine Garcia
How Trump and Obama's executive orders on Muslim refugees and immigrants are similar and different
Reacting to criticism about his broad, chaotically rolled-out executive order indefinitely banning refugees and immigrants from Syria, suspending entry of all refugees for 120 days, and putting a 90-day stop to all travelers from six other majority-Muslim countries, President Trump protested that former President Barack Obama did it first. "My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months," Trump wrote. "The seven countries named in the executive order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."
There is some truth to that. But as Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler said in awarding Trump two "Pinocchios" for the Obama comparison, the comparison is "facile" and misleading. If you don't remember Obama's 2011 executive order — the administration did not publicize it — it involved slowing down the approval of new visas for Iraqi nationals, following investigative findings that two Iraqi refugees were implicated in making improvised bombs targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. The policy also included re-vetting 58,000 Iraqi refugees already settled in the U.S., as then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano explained to Congress in September 2011.
The slowdown in approving Iraqi visas did prompt negative news stories and complaints from civil liberties an refugee advocacy groups at the time, and did appear to result in many fewer Iraqi refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2011, though the numbers rebounded in 2012. It did not stop all visitor from Iraq from traveling to the U.S. or halt refugee or visa applications, and unlike Trump's order, it was tied to a specific threat.
Trump identified only Syria by name in his executive order, and the other six nations covered in the ban — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — did come from a list of countries "of concern" identified by the Obama administration under a visa-related law enacted in December 2015, the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act. The list did not affect nationals of those seven countries, though; it meant that some citizens of the 38 allied (mostly Western) countries eligible for a special visa waiver program who had spent time in the seven "countries of concern" had to "obtain a visa for travel to the United States, which generally includes an in-person interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate," as U.S. Customs and Border Patrol explained.
The last major difference between the Trump and Obama actions are that Trump's small group of advisers, led by Stephen Bannon, reportedly did not consult or prepare any officials at the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and State when writing the executive order, and HHS Secretary John Kelly learned about the major policy shift he was supposed to enact on a briefing call as Trump was signing it, The New York Times reports. CBP officials are still figuring out what the policy covers. Obama, meanwhile, "ran executive orders through a painstaking weeks-long process of soliciting feedback from agencies and briefing lawmakers," a "former official" tells Politico. "Sometimes it even asked expert lawyers in the private sector to check its work." Peter Weber
McCain, Graham: Trump order 'may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security'
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released a joint statement on Sunday criticizing President Trump's executive order on immigration, saying that by banning refugees from majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, a signal is being sent "intended or not that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security."
While the United States must defend its borders, it has to be done in a way that "makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation," the senators said. The confusion at airports across the country on Saturday showed the executive order "was not properly vetted," and they are "particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security."
McCain and Graham also said the executive order hurts interpreters who served the U.S. military, refugees who "have suffered unspeakable horrors," green card holders, and U.S. allies in Iraq. "Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," the senators said. "At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat [the Islamic State]. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight out common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against [ISIS] are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred." Before tweeting his own statement about the executive order, Trump tweeted that McCain and Graham are "sadly weak on immigration" and "always looking to start World War III." Catherine Garcia
Six people were killed and eight injured Sunday night when gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers, police said.
5 Reported Dead in Shooting at #QuebecCity Mosque. https://t.co/Cb2Ra4BmSM pic.twitter.com/32v1GOkumX
— WTOC Walter Ambrose (@ambrose03) January 30, 2017
Police also told reporters there are two suspects in custody. A witness told Reuters there were about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center when up to three gunmen came in and started to shoot. The mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, who was not at the mosque when the shooting took place, called the attack "barbaric." There has been an uptick in incidents of Islamophobia in recent years, Reuters reports, and last year, a pig's head was left on the cultural center's doorstep.
In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he condemned "this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge," adding it is "heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear." Catherine Garcia
In a statement released Sunday, President Trump said the executive order he signed on Friday "is not a Muslim ban," and while he has "tremendous feeling" for the refugees fleeing Syria, "my first priority will always be to protect and serve our country."
The order, which caused confusion and protests at airports across the country and outrage from Democrats and Republicans alike, stopped refugee entry into the U.S. for 120 days and barred citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen — from entering the U.S. for three months.
Although Trump campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani said on Saturday Trump had asked him how to "legally" implement a "Muslim ban," in his statement, Trump said: "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order." Four countries not affected by the order are Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates — the home nations of the 19 terrorists involved in the Sept. 11 attacks and places where Trump and his family do business. Catherine Garcia
A White House official said Sunday that the multiple court rulings limiting enforcement of President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admissions do not defeat the order as a whole.
Sr. White House official to @KellyO: Presidents EO targeting Muslim countries is still in place. Court rulings dont undercut Presidents EO pic.twitter.com/BFObucIVNz
— Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) January 29, 2017
The statement was similar to comments made by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in an interview on Fox News Sunday, in which she distinguished between enforcement of the order against travelers who already obtained legitimate visas before the order was signed (the specific province of the rulings) and those applying for U.S. entrance after the order was signed. The rulings do not "affect the executive order at all," Conway said, "because the executive order is going to be prospective — it's preventing, not detaining."
However, some reports suggest Customs and Border Patrol agents may be defying the judges' orders on direction of the White House.
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more details become available. Bonnie Kristian
In a presidential memorandum issued Saturday night, President Trump gave a permanent seat on the National Security Council (NSC) to Stephen Bannon, chief White House strategist and the controversial former head of Breitbart News.
The memo restructured the NSC, adding Bannon to "the principals committee" while removing the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as the director of national intelligence, who will now be limited to meetings "where issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Sunday he finds the decision worrisome and a "radical departure from any national security council in history." Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice labeled the reorganization "stone cold crazy." Bonnie Kristian
Washington Democrats quickly castigated President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admissions, while the GOP mostly remained silent as criticism of the rule mounted. By Sunday, however, at least six congressional Republicans — two representatives and four senators — expressed varying degrees of public opposition.
"Enhancing long-term national security requires that we have a clear-eyed view of radical Islamic terrorism," wrote Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in a brief post on Medium, "without ascribing radical Islamic terrorist views to all Muslims." Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) called the order "ridiculous" and a potential threat to "many innocent, vulnerable people," while Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) tweeted that it is "not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality" and that the unconstitutional order "appears to be more about politics than safety."
5/ We must do much more to properly vet refugees, but a blanket ban represents an extreme approach not consistent with our nation's values.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017
Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) all said the order is too sweeping. As-is, Trump's order "is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic," Collins argued.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) defended Trump's plan, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the courts should settle the issue. Bonnie Kristian