President Trump to sign executive action limiting new regulations

President Donald Trump will sign executive action Monday that aims to fulfill his promise to cut down on government regulations. "I will formulate a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated," Trump vowed last November. "So important."

Officials familiar with the order told ABC News that the directive requires government agencies to identify two regulations to eliminate from their department for every one regulation they propose. There will be a "zero dollar" budget for any new regulations in the rest of the 2017 fiscal year, the officials added.

Exceptions will reportedly include cases of emergencies or national security. Jeva Lange