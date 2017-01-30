African Union slams U.S. for taking its people 'as slaves' but not as refugees

Well, there you have it. Chris Miller, the co-director of the new Han Solo-centered Star Wars spin-off, has thrown his answer in the ring regarding George Lucas' controversial and oft-debated edits to the 1997 re-release of A New Hope:

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

Okay, okay: It's probably just a pun to mark the first day of shooting on the spin-off film. But come on, of course Han shot first.

The Solo-centric film is set to be released next year, with Hail Caesar! star Alden Ehrenreich front and center as a young Solo and Atlanta's Donald Glover taking on the role of Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke are also involved in the project. Phil Lord will direct alongside Miller; the two have worked together on 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and their respective sequels.

And no, the title of the new film is not Star Wars: Red Cup. The film is still officially nameless — though it is certainly not pun-less. Sarah Weldon