Which states would be hurt most by a Trump trade war?

President Trump plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, a trade deal between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico originally made in 1994. How would that affect your state?

The U.S. states most economically reliant on trade with Mexico and Canada are Michigan, Texas, North Dakota, Kentucky, and Indiana — all five of which voted for Trump in November. If the president's proposed renegotiation of NAFTA slows U.S. exports, these states could potentially experience the brunt of job losses, CNBC reports. Overall, the Center for Automotive Research estimates 31,000 American jobs will disappear if the U.S. withdraws from the deal.

As for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 12-nation pact Trump officially pulled the U.S. out of in the first week of his presidency, West Coast states will likely be most negatively affected by the move, due to their economic dependence on trade with Asia. The Week Staff