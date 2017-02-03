Germans now consider the U.S. to be only as reliable as Russia

Germans' trust in the United States has plunged since President Donald Trump was elected, Germany's Tagesschau news organization reports. The DeutschlandTrend survey found that just 22 percent of the German population considers America to be a trustworthy partner. By comparison, Russia is considered a reliable partner by 21 percent of the German population.

The plunge is relatively recent, with the U.S. considered reliable by 59 percent of Germans as recently as November 2016, when former President Barack Obama was in office.

Seit der Wahl von #Trump ist das Ansehen der USA laut ARD-DeutschlandTrend auf das Niveau Russlands gesunken: https://t.co/yLROQVj6kh pic.twitter.com/FKmCrPQEx8 — tagesthemen (@tagesthemen) February 2, 2017 Who do Germans consider a reliable partner? US, Russia now at same level. pic.twitter.com/VN5jq4O5Zv — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 3, 2017

President Trump is incredibly unpopular in Europe and Germany is no exception, with only 26 percent of respondents saying that it is good Trump is keeping his campaign promises.

DeutschlandTrend's investigation reached 1,006 respondents between Jan. 30 and 31, with a margin of error of 1.4 to 2.1 percent. Jeva Lange