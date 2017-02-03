Did Sweden's deputy prime minister just troll Trump?

Looks like President Trump isn't the only world leader signing important documents at a big wooden desk surrounded by a huge team. On Friday, Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lövin shared a photograph of her signing a referral on a climate change law committing her country to achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2045.

While the composition of the photo was very similar to pictures of Trump signing executive orders, the content was decidedly different:

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

There's something strange about this photo of Trump signing the executive order on abortion. Can't quite place it. https://t.co/jr6PpiBkdo pic.twitter.com/CUjWl7PdzX — Nick Baumann (@NickBaumann) January 23, 2017

Notably, the picture of Trump was taken as he was signing an executive order that reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which restricts non-governmental organizations that receive U.S. federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

When Lövin's spokesman was asked if the all-female photo was a jab at Trump's male-dominated photo, the spokesman left it open-ended. "You can interpret as you want," he told BuzzFeed News. Becca Stanek