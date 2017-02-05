Appeals court denies DOJ request to immediately reinstate Trump immigration order

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi rebuffed questions from NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday about whether her party needs new faces at the top to grapple with the challenges presented by President Trump and the current political climate.

"Does the Democratic Party need new leaders to touch base on [issues where Trump's message resonated]?" Todd asked, citing a recent speech by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling for dramatic changes to her party after Democrats' failure to adequately appeal to Americans in the 2016 race. "Whether it's Hillary Clinton, yourself, Chuck Schumer, you've all been in power a long time, and there was a rejection of that in the 2016 election," Todd said to Pelosi. "Do you accept that?"