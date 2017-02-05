Nearly 100 people were killed by snow avalanches in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Nearly 100 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan over the weekend as a result of heavy snow and resultant avalanches, collapsed buildings, and road accidents. Government offices and the international airport have closed in the capital city of Kabul and at least 12 districts have been rendered inaccessible by snow accumulation on the roads.

An estimated 250 vehicles are trapped in the snow on one highway alone, and the dangerous conditions have limited rescue efforts. "There is no way to rush the injured persons to [the] hospital because all roads in the valley have been blocked due to heavy snowfall," said an official of the Chitral district of Pakistan.

Snow storms are continuing Sunday and more avalanches are anticipated. Bonnie Kristian