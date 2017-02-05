The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI on Sunday night in Houston, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 32-28 for New England's fifth Super Bowl win, after the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.
At the end of regulation play, the score was tied 28-28, and for the first time in the championship game's history, the Super Bowl went into overtime. The game started out promising for Atlanta. After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons took the lead in the second quarter, with Devonta Freeman making the game's first touchdown. His teammates Austin Hooper and Robert Alford quickly made additional touchdowns, and the Patriots weren't on the board until the end of the second quarter, earning three points from a field goal.
The first touchdown for the Patriots came from James White, and later, after a touchdown from Danny Amendola, White had a two-point conversion, bringing the score to 20-28. With a minute left, the Patriots tied the game with a touchdown from White and two-point conversion from Armendola. This was the first Falcons Super Bowl appearance in nearly two decades, and the ninth for the Patriots. Catherine Garcia
Following days of massive protests, the Romanian government announced on Sunday it is dropping a proposed bill that would have protected politicians by decriminalizing corruption worth $48,000 or less.
The bill would have benefited officials who are currently imprisoned or under investigation, CNN reports, like Liviu Dragnea, president of the Social Democrat Party, who is being investigated over allegations of abuse of power. The announcement was made after Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's Cabinet held an emergency meeting. On Saturday, Grindeanu addressed the nation on television, saying there was miscommunication surrounding the decree and his "last wish" was "to divide Romania."
His message didn't do anything to stop the protests. In Bucharest on Sunday, demonstrators sang the national anthem and held five minutes of silence in honor of the 1989 revolution to overthrow Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu. The law, which would have taken effect in about a week, was denounced by the embassies of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States. Catherine Garcia
Trump apparently signed Stephen Bannon's order putting Bannon on the National Security Council without reading it
After two weeks in office, President Trump is still settling into the White House and his new life as a public employee, and he is trying to bring more order to his relatively freewheeling West Wing operation, The New York Times reported Sunday, based on "interviews with dozens of government officials, congressional aides, former staff members, and other observers of the new administration." A man of routine, Trump typically retires to the residence at 6:30 p.m. to watch TV in his bathrobe or use his phone, The Times says, while his "aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the Cabinet room."
After the chaotic rollout of his executive orders, especially the one restricting immigration and banning all refugees — put on hold by a federal judge over the weekend — Trump had demanded that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus "begin to put in effect a much more conventional White House protocol that had been taken for granted in previous administrations," Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman report, including looping the president in on executive orders earlier in the process and instituting "a new set of checks on the previously unfettered power enjoyed by [chief political strategist Stephen] Bannon and the White House policy director, Stephen Miller." They continue:
But for the moment, Mr. Bannon remains the president's dominant adviser, despite Mr. Trump's anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban. It is partly because he is seen as having a clear vision on policy. But it is also because others who had been expected to fill major roles have been less confident in asserting their power. [The New York Times]
That last part was a reference to the gap expected to be filled by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a senior adviser, who is, The Time notes, "a father of young children who has taken to life in Washington, and, along with his wife, Ivanka Trump, has already been spotted at events around town." Bannon, for now, has filled that vacuum. For more details about Trump's first two weeks, including his keen interest in the Oval Office drapery, head over to The New York Times. Peter Weber
Once Kiersten Miles decided she was going to donate part of her liver to Talia Rosko, nothing could change her mind.
Miles, 22, of New Jersey had been Rosko's babysitter for just three weeks when she found out the now-16-month-old had a serious illness and required a liver transplant. Doctors warned Miles that a person can only donate once and Rosko's parents urged her to really take her time making a decision, but her mind was made up. "It's such a small sacrifice when you compare it to saving a life," she told Fox 29. "Some of her doctors said she possibly wouldn't have made it past 2 years old. All I had to do was be in the hospital for a week and a five inch scar." After six months of testing and filling out paperwork, Miles and Rosko had their surgeries in January, and both are doing well. Catherine Garcia
Lady Gaga started her Super Bowl LI halftime show by leaping into the NRG Stadium in Houston and ended it by dropping the mic.
Her performance was a medley of her biggest hits, including "Just Dance," "Bad Romance," and "Perfect Illusion," as well as patriotic standards like "God Bless America." In true Gaga fashion, she wore several sparkly costumes and was surrounded by energetic dancers, and even had the audience get involved by waving around lights.
Watch the entire dazzling performance — filled with fireworks, flames, and frenetic dancing — in the video below. Catherine Garcia
