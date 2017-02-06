Tom Brady is pretty sure someone stole his Super Bowl jersey

If Tom Brady looked a little deflated after his team's comeback Super Bowl win, it's probably because the jersey he wore during the game is nowhere to be found.
USA Today reports Brady "looked flustered" as he rummaged through his locker inside Houston's NRG Stadium following the game. "It was right here," he said of the elusive top. "I know exactly where I put it." He summoned security and team equipment managers, and soon his teammates also joined the search for Brady's No. 12 jersey, but to no avail. "This is not good," he said. "It was right here and now I don't have it. Not good."
On the way out of the stadium, Brady confirmed to USA Today he was leaving without the jersey. While most Super Bowl champs head to Disneyland after their big win, it looks like Brady is off to the lost and found — then eBay. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, the head lawyer for Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse said that 7 percent of Catholic priests in the country have been accused of sexually abusing minors between 1950 and 2010, and 4,444 children reported abuse at more than 1,000 Catholic institutions between 1980 and 2015. The royal commission has been investigating how religious and secular organizations have responded to the sexual and physical abuse of children, and Monday was the opening of what's expected to be three weeks of public hearings. All of Australia's Catholic archbishops are gathered in Sydney to testify.
The abuse did not occur just at Catholic institutions, said Gail Furness, the lead lawyer assisting the royal commission, but 60 percent of all sexual abuse survivors were abused at faith-based organizations, and of that 60 percent, nearly two-thirds were tied to the Catholic Church; Catholicism is the largest religion in Australia, accounting for 26 percent of the population as of 2006. In interviews and hearings, the survivors' stories were "depressingly similar," Furness said. "Children were ignored or worse, punished. Allegations were not investigated. Priests and religious were moved. The parishes or communities to which they were moved knew nothing of their past."
The worst abuse happened at certain religious orders — 40 percent of the St. John of God Brothers were accused of abuse since 1950, for example, as were 22 percent of the Christian Brothers. The average age of victims was 10.5 for girls and 11.5 for boys, and it took on average 33 years survivors to report their abuse. Of the 1,880 alleged abusers in the Catholic Church, 572 were priests.
Francis Sullivan, the head of the Australian Catholic Church's Truth Justice and Healing Council, wept as he told the commission that the statistics, made public for the first time, are "shocking, they are tragic, and they are indefensible," showing "a massive failure" by the church. Each number "represents a child who suffered at the hands of someone who should have cared for, and protected them," he said. "As Catholics, we hang our heads in shame." Peter Weber
Bernie Sanders thrashes Trump on Wall Street: 'I don't mean to be disrespectful, this guy is a fraud'
On Sunday's State of the Nation, CNN's Jake Tapper showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) a clip of President Trump sitting next to top Wall Street executives on Friday and saying he expects to be "cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank, because frankly I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses, they can't borrow money." Sanders, who favors stricter regulation of Wall Street, grimaced.
"It is hard not to laugh to see President Trump alongside these Wall Street guys," Sanders said. "I have to say this, Jake — I don't mean to be disrespectful — this guy is a fraud. This guy ran for president of the United States saying, 'I, Donald Trump, I'm going to take on Wall Street — these guys are getting away with murder.' Then suddenly, he appoints all these billionaires," and moves to cut consumer protections. Trump also swore he would protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, then appointed people who will cut those programs, Sanders said.
Tapper said Sanders had warned during the campaign that Trump would pull this switcheroo, but a lot of his supporters apparently believed Trump was sincere and voted for him over Hillary Clinton, who Sanders had accused of too-close ties to Wall Street. Sanders didn't address the point directly, instead pointing to the gulf between Trump's promises and how Sanders believes he will govern. If Trump had said his real plans and people still voted him in, "that's fine, that's democracy," Sanders said. "But you have a president who, I think in a totally fraudulent campaign, said that 'I'm going to stand up for the working people.' Look at his Cabinet — we've never had more billionaires in a Cabinet in the history of this country — look at his appointees. These are people who are going to go after the needs of working families, the elderly, the children, the sick, and the poor. That is called hypocrisy."
Sanders did have one nice thing to say about Trump, though. "He is a good showman, I will give you that — he is a good TV guy," Sanders said. "But I think he is going to sell out the middle class and the working class of this country." Peter Weber
Despite calling NATO "obsolete" multiple times, President Trump has promised to attend a meeting in Brussels this May with leaders of the organization.
The White House press office said Trump spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday night, discussing the U.S. and its "strong support for NATO" and "how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments." During his campaign, Trump said the United States pays too much of the cost for the alliance, and he would make some NATO members contribute more money, defending those who have "fulfilled their obligations to us." Catherine Garcia
Watch a steer run for its life though a Texas shopping district, get roped by two cowboys outside Walmart
Last week, a steer escaped from a slaughterhouse in Weatherford, Texas — a town of 25,000 just west of Fort Worth — and if Charlotte's Web had taken place in Texas, involved a cow instead of a pig, and played out in front of a police cruiser's dashboard camera, it might have looked like this:
The steer ran free from Hamilton Meats on Thursday morning, and police and Animal Control officers chased it through the town's main shopping district for almost two hours before cowboy Blake Davies and a friend, Justin Farber, rode in to save the day — and the steer, probably. They finally roped the animal on South Main Street, outside a Taco Bell and Walmart. "I've never dodged cars and stuff like that," Davies told the Weatherford Democrat. "It was one of the wilder things I've ever had to do.... I just run up there, and thank God everybody stopped and seen me coming. I come blowing out that intersection right there toward at Walmart... I was going fast and so was that cow."
The steer did not come out of the chase through downtown Weatherford totally unscathed — it ran into the door of a police car, for example — but that may have saved its life, at least for now. Hamilton Meats has put the 800-pound cow out to pasture in De Leon. "Once you've chased an animal for two-and-a-half miles, throw ropes over it, run police cars into it, it's not very good to eat," a man at Hamilton Meats told the newspaper. Peter Weber
Following days of massive protests, the Romanian government announced on Sunday it is dropping a proposed bill that would have protected politicians by decriminalizing corruption worth $48,000 or less.
The bill would have benefited officials who are currently imprisoned or under investigation, CNN reports, like Liviu Dragnea, president of the Social Democrat Party, who is being investigated over allegations of abuse of power. The announcement was made after Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's Cabinet held an emergency meeting. On Saturday, Grindeanu addressed the nation on television, saying there was miscommunication surrounding the decree and his "last wish" was "to divide Romania."
His message didn't do anything to stop the protests. In Bucharest on Sunday, demonstrators sang the national anthem and held five minutes of silence in honor of the 1989 revolution to overthrow Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu. The law, which would have taken effect in about a week, was denounced by the embassies of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States. Catherine Garcia
Trump apparently signed Stephen Bannon's order putting Bannon on the National Security Council without reading it
After two weeks in office, President Trump is still settling into the White House and his new life as a public employee, and he is trying to bring more order to his relatively freewheeling West Wing operation, The New York Times reported Sunday, based on "interviews with dozens of government officials, congressional aides, former staff members, and other observers of the new administration." A man of routine, Trump typically retires to the residence at 6:30 p.m. to watch TV in his bathrobe or use his phone, The Times says, while his "aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the Cabinet room."
After the chaotic rollout of his executive orders, especially the one restricting immigration and banning all refugees — put on hold by a federal judge over the weekend — Trump had demanded that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus "begin to put in effect a much more conventional White House protocol that had been taken for granted in previous administrations," Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman report, including looping the president in on executive orders earlier in the process and instituting "a new set of checks on the previously unfettered power enjoyed by [chief political strategist Stephen] Bannon and the White House policy director, Stephen Miller." They continue:
But for the moment, Mr. Bannon remains the president's dominant adviser, despite Mr. Trump's anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban. It is partly because he is seen as having a clear vision on policy. But it is also because others who had been expected to fill major roles have been less confident in asserting their power. [The New York Times]
That last part was a reference to the gap expected to be filled by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a senior adviser, who is, The Time notes, "a father of young children who has taken to life in Washington, and, along with his wife, Ivanka Trump, has already been spotted at events around town." Bannon, for now, has filled that vacuum. For more details about Trump's first two weeks, including his keen interest in the Oval Office drapery, head over to The New York Times. Peter Weber
Once Kiersten Miles decided she was going to donate part of her liver to Talia Rosko, nothing could change her mind.
Miles, 22, of New Jersey had been Rosko's babysitter for just three weeks when she found out the now-16-month-old had a serious illness and required a liver transplant. Doctors warned Miles that a person can only donate once and Rosko's parents urged her to really take her time making a decision, but her mind was made up. "It's such a small sacrifice when you compare it to saving a life," she told Fox 29. "Some of her doctors said she possibly wouldn't have made it past 2 years old. All I had to do was be in the hospital for a week and a five inch scar." After six months of testing and filling out paperwork, Miles and Rosko had their surgeries in January, and both are doing well. Catherine Garcia