Peter Thiel isn't running for governor of California, but Rosey Grier is

A spokesman for Peter Thiel is squashing rumors that the billionaire PayPal co-founder is planning on entering the California gubernatorial race next year.
There was speculation that Thiel, who supported Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, would throw his hat into the ring, but Jeremiah Hall tersely told the Los Angeles Times in an email that "Peter is not running for governor." While there are several high profile Democrats already in the race — Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Treasurer John Chiang, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin — there is just one well-known name on the Republican side: Rosey Grier, the 84-year-old Los Angeles Rams legend.
After Grier ended his football career, he became a minister and social activist, and told the Times last month he plans to run for governor because "I think we can do a lot of good. I've spent my life serving my fellow man. I thought I would continue doing that." Catherine Garcia
White House list of 'under-reported' terror attacks includes Orlando, San Bernardino, and Paris
Anyone who watched cable news, read a newspaper, logged onto Facebook, or blinked in the days after the terror attacks in San Bernardino, Brussels, and Orlando were aware of what took place, but those well-documented incidents were included on a list distributed by a White House official Monday night of attacks the administration believes did not get enough media coverage.
The official said "most" of the 78 terrorist attacks that happened between 2014 and 2016 "did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources," CNN says. Earlier in the day, President Trump, while speaking at U.S. Central Command in Florida, falsely accused the media of choosing not to report on terror attacks; White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quickly halfway walked back the comments, saying Trump meant to say the incidents were "under-reported."
CNN's Jim Acosta was taken aback by the list, which included the 2016 Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter in the United States, and the coordinated November 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. "It's a head-scratcher because several of these we here at CNN and other international news outlets covered extensively," he said. "It's puzzling as to why the White House would include these attacks on this list when they were covered for days on end."
The list is also riddled with errors — San Bernardino is spelled wrong, as is the word "attacker" nearly a dozen times — and does not note which of the attacks the Trump administration believes did receive adequate coverage. Catherine Garcia
On Monday evening, the Department of Justice filed a 15-page brief defending President Trump's executive order on immigration, and moments later, it was announced the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear a challenge to his travel ban tomorrow.
Last week, a federal judge temporarily suspended parts of the travel ban against people from seven Muslim-majority countries, and on Tuesday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will listen to oral arguments during a hearing conducted by telephone at 6 p.m. ET to decide the fate of the restraining order. The attorneys general in Washington and Minnesota have both challenged Trump's executive order, and say if the temporary suspension is lifted, "chaos" will ensue at airports across the United States. Read the Trump administration's brief here. Catherine Garcia
A Japanese spacecraft immolated according to plan while re-entering Earth's atmosphere Sunday. The space junk it was supposed to grab along the way? Not so much.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency sent the spacecraft to take supplies to the International Space Station late last year. After that routine delivery, the craft was then directed to launch a new experiment to clean up pieces of old spacecraft still orbiting the Earth. After dropping off the goods and being refilled with ISS trash, the spacecraft was to deploy a 2,300-foot-long tether to lasso space junk and drag it back to Earth. Both the craft and the space junk would, in theory, incinerate when they re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.
But while the craft successfully delivered the goods and was refilled with trash, the cleanup experiment failed its first run after a glitch stopped the junk-gobbling tether from launching. Scientists kept trying to troubleshoot the problem, Japanese officials said, but couldn't get the tether to launch before the craft burned up in Earth's atmosphere — along with its ISS trash cargo.
Millions of pieces of space junk still orbit the Earth, NASA said, posing a danger to future missions and the ISS. It's unclear whether the Japanese researchers will try a similar method in the future. Kathryn Krawczyk
On Monday, Israel's parliament passed a controversial law retroactively legalizing Israeli settlements built on privately owned Palestinian land. The bill, which passed on a vote of 60-52, came just days after President Trump's administration warned Israel that expanding settlements "may not be helpful in achieving" peace in the Middle East.
Trump had previously indicated he would take a softer stance on settlements, which are largely condemned by the international community. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, apparently encouraged by Trump's more lenient approach, announced shortly after Trump's inauguration that he planned to build thousands of new settlements. Netanyahu reportedly alerted the Trump administration ahead of the vote Monday.
Under the law, the Palestinian land would be seized by the Israeli government, and the original owners of the land would "be compensated either with money or alternative land, even if they do not agree to give up their property," The Associated Press reported. Those in support of the bill argue it would allow "settlers to live without fear of being driven from their homes," The Guardian reported; those who oppose say it is "reckless" and "would turn the world against Israel," The Washington Post reported.
The law is already expected to face challenges from the international community and from the Israeli courts. "The chance that it will be struck down by the Supreme Court is 100 percent," Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman said last week. Becca Stanek
Der Spiegel editorial urges Europe to form an 'alliance' to stand up to 'America's dangerous president'
German weekly newsmagazine Der Spiegel rallied Europe to form an "alliance" against President Trump in its latest editorial published online Sunday. The magazine, which recently featured on its cover an image of Trump holding a knife in one hand and the decapitated head of Lady Liberty in the other, argued in the editorial that it's "absolutely necessary" for Germany to take the lead on addressing this "threat." "This does not mean escalation or that we must abandon our contacts with America and all the working groups between our governments," the editorial reads. "What is does mean, though, is that Europe must grow stronger and start planning its political and economic defenses."
Der Spiegel admitted the job wouldn't be an easy one for Germany, because "it is from the Americans that we obtained our liberal democracy"; because of Trump's chief strategist, "fire-starter Stephen Bannon"; and because of the unpredictability of how the "brute and choleric man on the other side will react to diplomatic pressure":
It is literally painful to write this sentence, but the president of the United States is a pathological liar. The president of the U.S. is a racist (it also hurts to write this). He is attempting a coup from the top; he wants to establish an illiberal democracy, or worse; he wants to undermine the balance of power. He fired an acting attorney general who held a differing opinion from his own and accused her of "betrayal." This is the vocabulary used by Nero, the emperor and destroyer of Rome. It is the way tyrants think. [Der Spiegel]
Alas, the editorial contended, this is "not a threat that will somehow resolve itself." "It is high time that we stand up for what is important: democracy, freedom, the West, and its alliances."
Read the editorial in full at Der Spiegel. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a speech to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, in which he falsely accused the media of declining to report terror attacks. "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that," Trump said.
Trump says "the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report" on terrorism: "They have their reasons, and you understand that." pic.twitter.com/BQoTadwrpy
— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 6, 2017
Trump's rhetoric at CENTCOM set off alarm bells among both the media and the Pentagon staff. "Super, super dangerous," said The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza. "Makes people believe the media has some sort of nefarious motives." Meanwhile, BuzzFeed's senior national security correspondent Nancy Youssef reported overhearing a Pentagon staffer ask, "What are we supposed to do with that?" after watching the speech.
The Trump administration has faced heat over similar allegations, with Kellyanne Conway recently referring to a "Bowling Green Massacre," which never occurred. Jeva Lange
The Authors Guild just issued a powerful statement urging authors to remember their 'important role' in 'not normal' times
The nonpartisan Authors Guild issued a statement demanding fiction and nonfiction writers alike "maintain vigilance in these 'not normal' times," Publishers Weekly reported Monday:
There are times in a democracy when writers have a particularly important role to play, and this is one. Given the contested and confusing public discourse that surrounds us, we need more than ever the thoughtful, long-form writing that fiction and nonfiction authors alike provide. Writers help us better understand our world, both present and past, by shining a light on seen and unseen truths. The recent appearance on bestseller lists of dystopian literature such as 1984, Brave New World, It Can't Happen Here, and The Handmaid's Tale reminds us that the novelists, poets, and critics who give imaginative shape to our experience are indispensable in our current political climate. A free society treasures its writers for this important role. [AuthorsGuild.org]
The organization cited its long history of protecting writers, including during the Great Depression and the blacklists of the McCarthy era. "We've been the collective voice of American authors since 1912," the guild said in its statement, adding, "We haven't stopped fighting for writers, and we won't stop now." Read the entire statement here. Jeva Lange