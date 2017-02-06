Peter Thiel isn't running for governor of California, but Rosey Grier is

Anyone who watched cable news, read a newspaper, logged onto Facebook, or blinked in the days after the terror attacks in San Bernardino, Brussels, and Orlando were aware of what took place, but those well-documented incidents were included on a list distributed by a White House official Monday night of attacks the administration believes did not get enough media coverage.

The official said "most" of the 78 terrorist attacks that happened between 2014 and 2016 "did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources," CNN says. Earlier in the day, President Trump, while speaking at U.S. Central Command in Florida, falsely accused the media of choosing not to report on terror attacks; White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quickly halfway walked back the comments, saying Trump meant to say the incidents were "under-reported."

CNN's Jim Acosta was taken aback by the list, which included the 2016 Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter in the United States, and the coordinated November 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. "It's a head-scratcher because several of these we here at CNN and other international news outlets covered extensively," he said. "It's puzzling as to why the White House would include these attacks on this list when they were covered for days on end."

The list is also riddled with errors — San Bernardino is spelled wrong, as is the word "attacker" nearly a dozen times — and does not note which of the attacks the Trump administration believes did receive adequate coverage. Catherine Garcia